Last week’s United States Open Championship, and by extension, the South Course at Torrey Pines, were rescued by the birdie-birdie finish of Jon Rahm on Sunday. Louis Oosthuizen ended up with his sixth runner-up finish in a major championship after he only birdied the 18th hole when he needed an eagle to force a playoff.

Let’s see where the value lies as we dive headfirst into our picks and predictions for the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

Rahm’s triumph rescued the whole scene because Rahm is a rising global golf star who claimed his first major title; an Oosthuizen win would have been relatively forgettable. If that seems harsh, well, Oosthuizen has one major title – can you remember which one and what year?

Travelers Championship Betting Picks

It was the 2010 Open Championship at St Andrews. Oosthuizen has had many chances to establish himself as more than a consistent also-ran in major championship golf. Rahm, in contrast, has the chance to use this U.S. Open win as a springboard to winning many more majors in the coming years.

The Tour returns to TPC River Highlands in Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship. This event is not a major by any means but with a purse of $7.4 million, it has drawn a very talented field of players despite its place on the calendar immediately following a major which was contested on the opposite coast.

Hottest round on the course. @Paul_Casey moves within 5 at the turn. pic.twitter.com/kPeNW154yw — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2021

Value Pick: Paul Casey Top 20 (-110)

Like Oosthuizen, Paul Casey is an international player who is one of the most consistent performers week in and week out, but who somehow finds a way not to win most of the tournaments he plays in. Casey has earned over $34 million on the course and plenty more money through endorsements off the course, but he still has never won a major championship and has won only three times on the PGA Tour.

In fairness, he has 15 European Tour victories to his name. Undoubtedly, Casey is among the best players in the world to have never won a major championship.

None of that matters with regard to this pick, though. Casey had a mediocre tie for 32nd place at this event last year, but he finished tied for fifth at TPC River Highlands in 2019 and tied for second here in 2018. Casey loves this golf course and was one of only 12 golfers to break par over the four rounds at Torrey Pines last week, tying for seventh. A top 20 finish here seems well within Casey’s reach.

Cannot imagine anything more dull than Kevin Streelman making 9 straight pars at the US Open but it's worth noting that he's super sneakily sitting there at T5. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 19, 2021

Long Shot Pick: Kevin Streelman Top 5 (+600)

Kevin Streelman is certainly not a huge name in the game of golf, but he’s another consistent earner. Streelman has made over $23 million on the PGA Tour. He’s 71 st on the career earnings list, one spot ahead of Fred Couples (who obviously played most of his career for smaller purses) and two spots ahead of Xander Schauffele (who is almost certainly going to pass Streelman in the end.)

Streelman’s finishes in the last three Travelers Championships were a tie for 33rd in 2018, a tie for 15th in 2019 and second place alone last year. That’s a very favorable trend, and when you pair it with his recent form – five straight made cuts, a top 10 finish at the PGA Championship, and a top 20 finish at Torrey Pines – Streelman is playing a lot of good golf heading into this week.

After 10 holes with a 1-stroke lead: Bogey

Bogey

Double Bogey Bryson DeChambeau is now 4 back. pic.twitter.com/b87YBaeLow — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2021

Pick to Win the 2021 Travelers Championship: Bryson DeChambeau (+1200)

Yeah, it’s the chalk pick, but there just isn’t a good reason not to pick Bryson DeChambeau to win this week. DeChambeau’s last three finishes at this event were a tie for ninth, a tie for eighth and a tie for sixth. He won at Bay Hill in March and then finished tied for third at the Players Championship the following week.

DeChambeau has made nine cuts in a row and, until a disastrous back nine at Torrey Pines on Sunday, was within touching distance of repeating as U.S. Open Champion. DeChambeau will be out for redemption at TPC River Highlands this week, and he is in a prime position to win this tournament.

