The Phoenix Suns are off and running after taking Game 1 in this series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams are missing key stars in Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard, but Devin Booker has filled the void in terms of star power here.

Oddsmakers have installed the Suns as a favorite over the Clippers ahead of Game 2, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 Player Prop Pick

Devin Booker Over 31.5 Points (-105, BetMGM)

Stars tend to come out in the playoffs and that is true for Devin Booker this year. Although this is his first run in the playoffs, he looks like he was born for this moment. Booker dropped a 40-point triple-double in Game 1 against the Clippers. With Chris Paul out for Game 2 due to COVID protocols, the Suns are going to need another big effort from Booker.

The over on his combo props (points+rebounds+assists) is at a reasonable 44.5 (-115), but we feel like the smart play is to stick with Booker’s scoring. He can do a little bit of everything, but he’s a scorer’s scorer. The Clippers can make him feel uncomfortable, but they won’t be able to take him out of the game completely. Take the over on Booker’s points as he tries to make this a 2-0 lead before Chris Paul even steps on the floor.

Deandre Ayton Double-Double (-113, DraftKings)

Deandre Ayton has recorded a double-double in seven of his 11 playoff games this year. In fact, he’s averaging 15.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in his first career playoffs. With the Clippers leaning towards small-ball lineups in crunch time, that opens up the door for Ayton to collect a ton of rebounds.

He only finished with nine boards in the first game of that series, but that was due in part to Booker being everywhere on the floor. If he has a lighter night in terms of rebounds, Ayton should pick up a couple of extra boards. At this price, Ayton going for a double-double is worth it.

Paul George Over 30.5 Points (-106, FanDuel)

Almost all of the logic we applied to our Devin Booker pick applies to Paul George here. With Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely, the offensive burden falls squarely on George’s shoulders. He’s had some incredible performances in these playoffs and the Clippers won’t be able to survive unless he has some of that magic left in the tank.

George scored 34 points on 7-for-15 from three-point range in Game 1. If he can continue his hot shooting, he is a lock to go over on this point total.

