The Eastern Conference is an absolute battle this year and no series exemplifies that more than Nets vs. Bucks. There are big stars putting on incredible performances on both sides while players like James Harden play through excruciating injuries. It’s unfortunate that we only have one more game between the Bucks and Nets this year.

Oddsmakers have installed the Nets as a slight favorite over the Bucks ahead of Game 7, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

Click here to get FOX Bet and grab 100-1 odds on the 76ers to score at least 76 points against the Hawks in New Jersey. Click here in Pennsylvania.

Bucks vs. Nets Game 7 Player Prop Pick

Kevin Durant Over 35.5 Points (-115, BetMGM)

We all watched Kevin Durant torch the Bucks at home in Game 5 for 49 points en route to the shocking comeback win. Durant is taking his game to new heights and even though he wasn’t able to go over on his points in Game 6, he would have if the Nets didn’t decide to sit him in the last few minutes of the game.

Durant is averaging 33.3 points per game this series, but the Nets are going to need him to have another monster game to close out Milwaukee. With Kyrie Irving out and James Harden playing at half-speed, the offensive burden is on Durant’s shoulders. He was made or this moment. He’s a two-time NBA Finals MVP for a reason.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW

Blake Griffin Over 1.5 Assists (-128, FanDuel)

Blake Griffin is one of the only Nets who has shown up to play in this series. Kevin Durant is leading the way, but Griffin is one of the few role players who has been consistent throughout. In a Game 7 where it’s win or go home, expect Steve Nash to stick with the guys he trusts the most. Griffin has earned his minutes.

He has recorded multiple assists in three of six games this series. With his minutes going up in this pivotal game, expect him to notch a couple of assists.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $1 to win $100 on any NBA postseason game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

100-1 NBA ODDS BET NOW

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 52.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists (-104, FanDuel)

This is the biggest no-brainer of the century and we really hope we aren’t jinxing it, but Giannis Antetokounmpo has not gone over his points+rebounds+assists combo once all series long. We have been all-in on this bet all series long and it hasn’t failed us. With the way most Game 7’s are played, we expect the pace to slow down into a halfcourt game. If that’s the case, there is no chance Antetokounmpo goes over this number.

The Nets have done a great job at limiting Antetokounmpo’s assist chances in this series. He has scored 30 or more points in five out of six games and has double-digit boards in every game, but he still can’t get over 52.5.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW