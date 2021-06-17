The Nets can smell blood in the water with the Bucks despite the fact that it’s Brooklyn who is dealing with multiple injuries to their star players. Every team is banged up at this point of the year, but the Nets are without Kyrie Irving (sprained ankle) and are playing with a hobbled James Harden (hamstring tightness). Thankfully, they still have the best player in the world — Kevin Durant.

Oddsmakers have installed the Bucks as a favorite over the Nets ahead of Game 6, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

Click here to get FOX Bet and grab 100-1 odds on the 76ers to score at least 76 points against the Hawks in New Jersey. Click here in Pennsylvania.

Nets vs. Bucks Game 6 Player Prop Pick

Kevin Durant Over 35.5 Points (-125, BetMGM)

Yes, we are going back to the well with Kevin Durant for a second consecutive game here at ESNY, but who could be against KD after his performance in Game 5? He put up a 49-point triple-double and made it look effortless. Obviously, the Bucks are going to change up some of their defensive coverages and they might even through Giannis Antetokounmpo on him at times, but no one is slowing Durant down.

The two-time Finals MVP might be having the best playoff run of his career and that is no small feat considering the fact that he has played in 161 total playoff games. Durant is averaging 33.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game through these playoffs. Take the over on anything and everything Durant, but we love his points more than anything.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW

Joe Harris Over 2.5 Made Threes (-150, FanDuel)

OK, in ESNY’s Game 5 prop picks, we went under on Joe Harris made threes at 3.5. The juice is a little high on this one, but we love Harris to hit at least three triples in Game 6. Make no mistake about it, Harris has been dreadful this series. After connecting on eight of 16 threes through the first two games, Harris has shot 4-for-20 from deep in Games 3, 4, and 5.

If there was ever a time to bounce back, it’s Game 6. The Bucks are going to send a ton of different looks at Durant and that should open up space for guys like Harris.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $1 to win $100 on any NBA postseason game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

100-1 NBA ODDS BET NOW

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 52.5 PTS+REB+AST (-111, FanDuel)

Yes, we are going with another one of the same props from Game 5, but if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Giannis Antetokounmpo has failed to record 52 combined points, rebounds, and assists in this series. Brooklyn is turning him into a one-dimensional offensive player and it’s paying off for bettors.

While Antetokounmpo is scoring the ball at will early in games, he is not finding his teammates like we are used to seeing. His decreased assist numbers combined with a few rough fourth quarters means Giannis has struggled to cover this number.

Click here to get FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW