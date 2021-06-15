The Bucks and Nets go at it in Game 5 tonight back in Brooklyn, but after grabbing a quick 2-0 series lead, the Nets suddenly find themselves in a world of trouble. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden both sidelined, it will be up to Kevin Durant to lead the now underdog Nets past visiting Milwaukee to regain the series lead.

Oddsmakers have installed the Bucks as a small favorite over the Nets ahead of Game 5, but let’s turn our attention to our best player prop bet pick between these two teams.

Bucks vs. Nets Game 5 Player Prop Pick

Kevin Durant Over 35.5 Points (-105, BetMGM)

OK, we get it. A total points prop set to 35.5 is high for anyone, even one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA. However, if there was ever a time to take the over on something like this, it’s now. Whether or not a hobbled James Harden plays for the Brooklyn Nets, they are going to need Kevin Durant to be the alpha dog.

The Nets won’t have Kyrie Irving due to a sprained ankle. Durant has only scored 36 points or more twice in nine games this postseason, but it’s now or never for Brooklyn. They have their backs up against the wall and it’s time for Durant to make a statement. Don’t be scared off by this high number. Put your faith in Kevin Durant.

Joe Harris Under 3.5 Threes (-113, DraftKings)

Joe Harris has struggled to find his rhythm from beyond the arc this series. He was a combined 3-for-13 from deep in Games 3 and 4. With no Irving and possibly no Harden, the swarming Milwaukee defense is going to be all over Harris on Tuesday night.

The Virginia product could still have a big game for the Nets, but we expect the Bucks to try and run him off the three-point line as much as possible. Allowing Harris to get going from three-point land is a sure-fire way to give the Nets a shot of life in this series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 51.5 PTS+REB+AST (-111, FanDuel)

This has been one of our favorite player props of this series and Giannis Antetokounmpo has fallen short of this number in all four games. He’s doing a good job scoring and rebounding, but Giannis has not been facilitating like we are used to seeing. He is averaging 3.3 assists in these four games which are just over half his regular-season assist average.

The Nets are trying to turn Giannis into a one-dimensional offensive player. Although it hasn’t always translated to wins for Brooklyn, it’s turning into easy money for bettors.

