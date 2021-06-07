The Brooklyn Nets are looking to take a 2-0 series lead against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but they won’t have James Harden in the lineup due to right hamstring soreness. However, Harden’s early exit from Game 1 wasn’t a problem for the Nets, who cruised to a 115-107 victory.

Let’s take a closer look at the top Bucks vs. Nets Game 2 player prop picks and make some predictions for this June 2, 2021 NBA Playoffs matchup.

Nets vs. Bucks Player Props for Game 2 (June 2, 2021)

Although James Harden is going to be in street clothes for this game, there are stars all over the place for both teams. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are leading the Nets with some major help coming from Blake Griffin. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday are all in the lineup for Milwaukee.

Blake Griffin Over 12.5 Points (-104, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Blake Griffin was nothing short of phenomenal in Game 1 for the Nets. It was obvious that Brooklyn needed a lift from someone after Harden’s injury and Griffin delivered. He dropped 18 points while scooping up 14 rebounds. Of course, Griffin is not the same kind of player that he was in Los Angeles — scoring is not his calling card anymore.

However, his willingness to do the dirty work can result in some easy buckets off of screens and putbacks. Not to mention, he hit four of his nine attempts from three-point range in Game 1. Milwaukee will likely give him those looks again in Game 2. If he’s hitting his threes, he will fly by this number on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving Over 6.5 Assists (-115, BetMGM Sportsbook)

Shortly after the Nets made the blockbuster trade for James Harden, Kyrie Irving made a surprising declaration. He told reporters that Harden was Brooklyn’s point guard and he would be playing more off the ball. As it turns out, that was the right move because Harden is a more gifted passer.

But with Harden out, Irving is going to need to pick up the slack as a facilitator. He dished out eight assists in Game 1 and we expect that kind of passing to continue on Monday. The Nets need a point guard and Irving is the perfect man for the job.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Under 51.5 PTS+REB+AST (-114, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Giannis Antetokounmpo was fantastic in Game 1, scoring 34 points while scooping up 11 rebounds and dishing out four assists. But even those numbers weren’t good enough to top this total of 51.5. He’s going to get his points, but if the Nets can clean up on the glass and shut down his teammates, Giannis is going to fall well below this number. Going against a two-time MVP can be a risky move, but the Nets looked more than comfortable against Milwaukee in Game 1 on Saturday night.

