Jacob deGrom takes the ball in front of an ESPN audience on Sunday night.
Saturday was not a good day for the Atlanta Braves. Their ace took the mound against the Mets, only to be on the wrong end of a 13-2 decision. And then the club had to respond to all-star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence.
Statement from the Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/qISsfrUAiL
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 30, 2021
What awaits them Sunday on national television is Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
Game Info
Atlanta Braves (24-25) @ New York Mets (24-20)
Sunday, May 30, 2021 – 7:08 PM EDT
TV: ESPN
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.98 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA)
Braves Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
