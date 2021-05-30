Jacob deGrom takes the ball in front of an ESPN audience on Sunday night.

Saturday was not a good day for the Atlanta Braves. Their ace took the mound against the Mets, only to be on the wrong end of a 13-2 decision. And then the club had to respond to all-star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence.

Statement from the Atlanta Braves: pic.twitter.com/qISsfrUAiL — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 30, 2021

What awaits them Sunday on national television is Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-25) @ New York Mets (24-20)

Sunday, May 30, 2021 – 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.98 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA)

Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD