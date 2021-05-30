NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on September 14, 2019 in New York City.
Jacob deGrom takes the ball in front of an ESPN audience on Sunday night.

Saturday was not a good day for the Atlanta Braves. Their ace took the mound against the Mets, only to be on the wrong end of a 13-2 decision. And then the club had to respond to all-star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery – family violence.

What awaits them Sunday on national television is Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Atlanta Braves (24-25) @ New York Mets (24-20)
Sunday, May 30, 2021 – 7:08 PM EDT
TV: ESPN
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Braves: Charlie Morton (3-2, 3.98 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA)

