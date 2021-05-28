Taijuan Walker returns to the mound as the Mets open a big weekend against the Braves.

The Mets get some good news Friday with the return Taijuan Walker. They could use a little positive mojo at this point with all the injuries they’ve been forced to deal with this season.

The Braves come to town dealing with a significant injury of their own. One of their more important bats, Marcell Ozuna, fractured his middle and ring fingers on Tuesday night and is expected to miss the next six weeks. Austin Riley has been one of the hottest bats in baseball, though, so the Mets will have to pitch him carefully.

Atlanta will send their ace, Ian Anderson, to the bump against Walker on Friday in a solid pitching matchup.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (24-25) @ New York Mets (24-20)

Friday, May 28, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT

TV: WPIX, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA)

vs.

Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA)

Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD