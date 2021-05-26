How will the Mets handle arguably the best arm in the Rockies’ rotation? They’ll get a look at him on Wednesday evening.
Thank you, Rockies, for being precisely what the doctor ordered! The Mets got five good innings from Jacob deGrom and just enough offense to earn a much-needed win on Tuesday night.
Wednesday they’ll send Marcus Stroman to the bump in the third game of this four-game set with the Rockies. Colorado will counter with arguably their best arm, German Marquez.
The National League East hasn’t been anything special this season, but the Mets need to string together a few wins in a row to hang onto the top spot in the division.
It sounds like some reinforcements are on the way; the Mets acquired outfielder Billy McKinney from the Brewers and could have a few players off the IL this weekend/next week.
Game Info
Colorado Rockies (19-30) @ New York Mets (22-20)
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Rockies: German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA)
vs.
Mets: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA)
Odds
Game Odds:
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+116), Under-3.5 (-134)
- Rockies Total Runs: Over-2.5 (-136), Under-2.5 (+116)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+170), No (-215)
- Rockies to Score First and Win: Yes (+185), No (-240)
- First Team to Score: Mets (+110), Rockies (-132)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Rockies Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET