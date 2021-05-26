The New York Yankees lost Tuesday after Corey Kluber exited early with shoulder trouble.

The New York Yankees hoped Corey Kluber would be in top form following his no-hitter, but the Toronto Blue Jays had other ideas. New York lost 6-2 as Kluber lasted just three innings before leaving with a tired shoulder, and Steven Matz put on a clinic for Toronto.

Fortunately for the Yankees, both the Rays and Red Sox lost and the AL East remains largely unchanged. New York is in third place and trails Tampa Bay by 1.5 games.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (24-23) @ New York Yankees (28-20)

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (MLB Debut)

vs.

Yankees: Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD