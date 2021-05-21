The Warriors and Grizzlies met on the last night of the season to decide who would be the eighth seed for the play-in tournament. On Friday, they will meet again with playoffs on the line. Stephen Curry’s dominance this year continued into the play-in, but he’ll have to outduel Ja Morant if the Warriors want a shot at the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Let’s jump into our three top Grizzlies vs. Warriors prop picks for this NBA Playoffs play-in tournament game.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $5, WIN $200

40-1 NBA ODDS! BET NOW

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prop Picks (May 21, 2021)

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and bet $5 to win $200 on any NBA postseason game.

Stephen Curry Over 6.5 Three-Pointers (+100)

Even money on Stephen Curry’s three-pointer prop? Sure. Obviously, 6.5 is a ridiculously high three-point prop for an average player, but it’s right on the money for the greatest shooter in the history of basketball. Curry is only averaging 5.3 made threes per game this year, but he attempts more than 12 each game. He will have more than enough opportunities.

Curry was 9-for-22 from deep in their season finale against the Grizzlies. We expect to see Memphis try and run him off the three-point line with doubles, traps, and hedges, but trying to contain Curry is like trying to put out a five-alarm fire with a garden hose.

Click here to sign up with FOX Bet in New Jersey and here in Pennsylvania to grab a $500 risk-free first bet.

Draymond Green Under 9.5 Points (-110)

Draymond Green has always been the unsung hero of this Golden State team and it’s largely because he doesn’t put up a ton of points. His value to the Warriors is in how he can anchor the defense, initiate the offense, and make the little plays that win games. Think Dennis Rodman or Ben Wallace, but with more of an emphasis on facilitating than rebounding.

Green’s scoring production is dipping as the years go on. He averaged 7.0 points per game this year but dished out a career-best 8.9 assists. As a result, we love the under on Green’s scoring total. If you want to bet the over on any Green-related props, look at him going over on 9.5 assists (-115).

Sign up with PointsBet and get $2,000 in risk-free bets right here.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Ja Morant Over 21.5 Points (-115)

Ja Morant is the engine that makes the Grizzlies go. They are going to need him to have a monster game against the Warriors in order to advance to the playoffs. This is unprecedented territory for Morant, but we feel like he is the type of player who can thrive in these do-or-die situations.

He dropped 20 in the win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but he could have easily gone over 21.5 points if he hit his free throws. He only converted on two of his six attempts from the line. He shot 72.8% from the charity stripe all year. That’s not a great percentage, but we don’t expect to see Morant shoot 33% on free throws again.

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW