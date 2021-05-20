The Nets are the favorites to win the NBA Finals while the Knicks are distant long shots. Let’s look at futures odds for both teams.

The New York City basketball scene is popping right now. The Brooklyn Nets are gearing up for a deep run into the playoffs after coasting on cruise control for most of the season. Meanwhile, the Knicks are looking to defend Madison Square Garden and win their first playoff series since 2013.

Those pesky Knicks have exceeded everyone’s expectations. They were picked to finish last in the NBA and now they are hosting a playoff series. Life hits you fast.

As for the Nets, they are the No. 1 villain in the Eastern Conference. The big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving is going to be nearly impossible to contain for a seven-game series.

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the current odds to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Brooklyn Nets +250

Los Angeles Lakers +400

Los Angeles Clippers +500

Philadelphia 76ers +650

Utah Jazz +700

Milwaukee Bucks +800

Phoenix Suns +2000

Denver Nuggets +3000

Miami Heat +3000

Dallas Mavericks +5000

Portland Trail Blazers +5500

Atlanta Hawks +10000

Boston Celtics +10000

Golden State Warriors +10000

New York Knicks +10000

Indiana Pacers +25000

Memphis Grizzlies +25000

Washington Wizards +25000

This is a tough way to bet for anyone who is looking to put some money down on the Nets or Knicks. The Nets are the favorite and while +250 isn’t terrible, it’s not the best value play. For Brooklyn bettors, look to the NBA Finals MVP odds, but more on that later.

As for the Knicks, they don’t have much of a chance to win a championship this year. If you think they do, you can get fantastic odds, but they are a long shot to win it for a reason. There is money to be made on the Knicks on the series line or in individual games, but anyone betting on a Knicks championship is hoping for a miracle.

Eastern Conference Odds

Let’s take a look at FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds to win the Eastern Conference:

Brooklyn Nets +105

Philadelphia 76ers +270

Milwaukee Bucks +350

Miami Heat +1300

Atlanta Hawks +3000

New York Knicks +4200

Boston Celtics +4900

Indiana Pacers +10000

Washington Wizards +16000

The same logic applies here to both teams. The Nets are strong favorites to win the East at almost even money. They will have to go through an Eastern Conference gauntlet that will likely include the Celtics, Bucks/Heat, and Sixers. Again, they should be the favorite in the East, but those odds aren’t enticing enough for us.

Again, the Knicks might win a series, but they are going to have a tough time trying to make it out of the Eastern Conference. In order to do so, they would likely need some help with an upset in Philly or Brooklyn’s first-round series.

Knicks-Hawks Series Line

PointsBet: Knicks +100 // Hawks -120

DraftKings: Knicks -113 // Hawks -113

FanDuel: Knicks -105 // Hawks -115

BetMGM: Knicks -110 // Hawks -110

OK, here we go. This is where you can really make your money. Sportsbooks have this Knicks-Hawks series as a coin flip. The Knicks are favored by a hair at some sportsbooks simply because they have the home-court advantage. These are two teams with very little playoff experience, but Tom Thibodeau’s pedigree could be what puts them over the top.

Betting on individual games might be the move in this series. The home team is likely going to be the slight favorite in each game. The Knicks are 13-4 against the spread as the home favorite and 17-9 ATS as a road dog. That bodes well for Knicks bettors.

Nets-Celtics Series Line

PointsBet: Nets -1000 // Celtics +600

DraftKings: Nets -1430 // Celtics +700

FanDuel: Nets -1050 // Celtics +630

BetMGM: Nets -1100 // Celtics +700

Again, the Nets are a tough team to bet in these playoffs. The fact that we haven’t seen much of the fully-charged Nets this year has made them nearly impossible to handicap on a night-to-night basis. This logic extends to the playoffs. We don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze in this series.

NBA Finals MVP Odds

Here’s a glance at where the odds to win NBA Finals MVP stack up:

Kevin Durant +420

LeBron James +550

Kawhi Leonard +750

Donovan Mitchell +850

Giannis Antetokounmpo +850

Joel Embiid +900

James Harden +1300

Kyrie Irving +1300

Anthony Davis +2900

Paul George +3000

Jimmy Butler +3400

Nikola Jokic +3800

Chris Paul +4200

Devin Booker +4200

Luka Doncic +4200

Rudy Gobert +4200

Damian Lillard +6000

Bojan Bogdanovic +10000

Jayson Tatum +10000

Mike Conley +10000

Trae Young +10000

Ben Simmons +12000

Julius Randle +12000

Tobias Harris +12000

Stephen Curry +13000

Bam Adebayo +15000

Finally, we are at the point where it makes sense to bet on the Nets! Hallelujah! Kevin Durant is the odds-on favorite to win the MVP at +420, but we are looking more at James Harden and Kyrie Irving, both of whom are listed at +1300.

Durant is the lead dog on that team without a doubt, but Harden and Irving are both capable of taking over a series. A couple of triple-doubles for Harden or a 40-point outburst in a series clincher from Irving could be enough to put them over the top.

In short, if you are someone who thinks the Nets are going to win it all, it makes more sense to bet on one of the big three winning Finals MVP as opposed to taking Brooklyn outright.

Julius Randle is really only viable as a long-shot play for diehard Knicks fans, but there is something we can’t get over: How is Bogdan Bogdanovic favored over Randle to win Finals MVP? That makes no sense to us at all. This isn’t meant as a knock on Bogdanovic, but Randle is a legitimate MVP candidate. It makes no sense!

