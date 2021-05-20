The Pacers and Wizards have one more chance at making the playoffs. Indiana obliterated the Hornets on Tuesday night while the Wizards let Jayson Tatum run roughshod over them. But both teams can wipe the slate clean as they prepare for Thursday night.

Let’s jump into our three top Pacers vs. Wizards prop picks for this NBA Playoffs play-in tournament game.

Pacers vs. Wizards Prop Picks (May 20, 2021)

Domantas Sabonis Under 25.5 Points (-120)

Domantas Sabonis doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to playoff games. We aren’t sure if the play-in tournament qualifies as a playoff game, but we still think the trend is notable. In 11 playoff games as a Pacer, Sabonis is averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. All 11 of those games came during the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. The Lithuanian big man missed last year’s four-game sweep against the Heat with an injury.

Sabonis was held to just 14 points against the Hornets, but bettors who want to bet on the Indiana big man should take a look at his rebounds. He scooped up 21 boards in that game and he’s going to need to be strong on the glass to keep Russell Westbrook at bay. His rebound total is set to 14.5 (-109), but that high number might be worth taking a chance on.

Bradley Beal Over 41.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115)

Bradley Beal is capable of hitting this over on his points alone. He dropped 42 or more points seven times this season and he narrowly missed out on his first-ever scoring title. Beal fell short of going over on this number against the Celtics, but Boston did a good job at slowing the Washington offense down.

The All-Star shooting guard was held to just 1-for-6 shooting in that game. If he can bounce back from beyond the arc, he will go well over on this multi-stat total. He racked up nine rebounds and six assists against Boston. We feel very comfortable about Beal in this do-or-die spot.

Russell Westbrook Under 25.5 Points (-120)

We have seen the game slow down in three of the four play-in games so far. Instead of ridiculously high-scoring totals, these teams are hovering around 100 points. For that reason alone, we are leaning towards unders for most player props we see.

I love Russell Westbrook, so it is difficult to go under on him, but it must be done. We have all seen Westbrook get into one of these games and start pressing. When things aren’t going his way, he simply doubles down on himself. Sometimes this backfires on him and he can never find his offensive rhythm. Although he was scorching hot during the second half of the season, Westbrook only averaged 22.2 points per game this year.

