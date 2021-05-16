The New York Knicks are just one win away from home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. A shorthanded Boston Celtics squad is the only thing standing in New York’s way.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Celtics vs. Knicks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds

Here is the current line on Celtics vs. Knicks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Boston Celtics: +12 (-112) // +575 // O 213 (-108)

New York Knicks: -12 (-109) // -835 // U 213 (-113)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Celtics-Knicks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 2.5 Threes (+120)

The Celtics won’t have their full collection of stars for this game, but don’t expect the Knicks to take it easy on their Atlantic Division counterparts. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is almost certainly going to lean on Julius Randle for 40+ minutes of action. We don’t think Thibs is the kind of coach who will leave things to chance.

Look for Randle to dominate the weak interior of this Boston defense. The Celtics have had trouble stopping bigs from getting to the basket, but even with that said, we expect to see Randle mix up his shots. Randle is averaging 2.8 made threes per game on 41.9% over his last 11 games. He will likely take enough shots to go over this prop.

Bets We Like With A Celtics Win

Over 213 (-108)

The Celtics are going to put out a skeleton crew for this season’s finale. They are locked in as the seventh seed in the play-in tournament and therefore have no incentive to win this game. Jaylen Brown is out for the year, but he won’t be the only big name missing. Jayson Tatum, Evan Fournier, Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker, and Robert Williams are all out for Sunday’s matinee.

The Celtics probably don’t have the horses to beat the Knicks in this one, but if they pull off the upset, it will be because they speed the Knicks up. New York plays a slow, plodding game that helps them grind out victories. They don’t love to get into shootouts.

Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction, Pick

For the most part, this is a game that bettors are going to want to stay away from. The Knicks have a lot on the line while the Celtics have nothing to play for. The spread is at double digits for a reason, but it’s always a risk to take the favorite here. There is no value on the moneyline for Knicks bettors either. Instead of betting on the spread, total, or moneyline, just go all-in on any Julius Randle props.

Pick: Julius Randle Over 2.5 Threes

