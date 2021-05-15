The Knicks clinched a playoff berth earlier this week, but they are still scratching and clawing for a chance to make it into that 4 vs. 5 matchup in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Hornets are gearing up for the chance to play in the play-in tournament.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Hornets vs. Knicks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds

Here is the current line on Spurs vs. Knicks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-110) // +175 // O 211.5 (-112)

New York Knicks: -5.5 (-110) // -210 // U 211.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Hornets-Knicks matchup.

Click here to sign up with FOX Bet in New Jersey and here in Pennsylvania to grab a $500 risk-free first bet.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 2.5 Threes (+120)

RJ Barrett might not get the national respect that he deserves, but that’s actually a good thing for bettors. He is always a decent bet to go over on his point totals, but we are going with his three-point total today. It’s tough to beat those +120 odds on one of the better three-point shooters in the NBA.

Yes, Barrett deserves to be in that class of “very good” three-point shooters. We aren’t ready to put him on the level of guys like Steph Curry, Joe Harris, or Duncan Robinson, but Barrett has improved his outside shooting by leaps and bounds.

The second-year wing has hit at least four triples in four of his last five games. He’s shooting 42.9% from deep during that stretch. In fact, over his last 58 games, Barrett is shooting 44.4% from downtown. Hammer these three-point total bets on Barrett until the books adjust.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here and grab a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Hornets Win

LaMelo Ball Over 28.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115)

How could we have a betting preview on a Hornets game without mentioning LaMelo Ball. The likely Rookie of the Year is a do-it-all star who has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. He can throw full-court passes like he’s Tom Brady, has the length and savvy to scoop up rebounds, and he has no problem putting the ball in the basket.

We aren’t sure how LaMelo Ball is going to have a big game, but we are pretty sure he is going to go off in his first game at Madison Square Garden.

Sign up with PointsBet and get $2,000 in risk-free bets right here.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction, Pick

Sorry if this pick is a bit anti-climactic, but we are going with the Knicks against the spread, again. The Knicks have been the most profitable team in the NBA this season and they are actually historically good ATS. They are 44-25-1 ATS this season and 12-3 ATS as a home favorite. Take the Knicks laying the points and the over on RJ Barrett’s made threes.

Pick: Knicks -5.5

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW