The New York Knicks need to bounce back after a tough loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. They need to keep pace with the Hawks and Heat in the standings by beating the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. The good news is the Knicks are catching the Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Spurs vs. Knicks betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds

Here is the current line on Spurs vs. Knicks at DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Antonio Spurs: +4.5 (-109) // +148 // O 216.5 (-112)

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-112) // -180 // U 216.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Spurs-Knicks matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett To Score 25+ Points (+270)

Let’s take a big swing on RJ Barrett here. He is coming off of one of his worst games of the season on Tuesday. He shot 2-for-13 from the floor and 0-for-7 from deep in the loss to the Lakers on Tuesday. Generally speaking, when RJ Barrett plays well, so do the Knicks.

Barrett exudes the same resiliency that this Knicks roster has all year long. Even though it might look like he is hitting a wall at this late stage in the season, we expect him to bounce back on Thursday against the Spurs.

It’s worth noting that Barrett is listed at -106 to score 20+ points. That is the much safer bet right now considering the fact that the second-year wing has scored 20+ points in 31 of his 69 games this season. Nice.

Bets We Like With A Spurs Win

San Antonio Spurs To Win 1Q & Game (+290)

The Spurs smacked the Knicks in their last meeting, which came in early March. Just prior to the All-Star break, the Spurs laid a 26-point beating on the Knicks in San Antonio. The orange and blue are going to try and flip the script in New York, but the Spurs should be motivated to start hot.

If you think the Spurs are going to beat the Knicks on Thursday, you can get better odds by parlaying the Spurs to win the first quarter and the game on PointsBet Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction, Pick

We have been going all-in on the Knicks against the spread recently, but that’s only because it’s working. New York is 44-24-1 ATS overall and 12-2 ATS as a home favorite. Betting on the Knicks has been one of the best investments you can make outside of GameStop and AMC. Take the Knicks laying the points and bet on RJ Barrett to have a big game.

Pick: Knicks -4.5

