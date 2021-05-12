The Brooklyn Nets might finally be whole on Wednesday night when they take on the San Antonio Spurs. Kevin Durant will play, James Harden is listed as probable, and Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable. The Nets have been on cruise control all year, but they are finally gearing up for the playoffs.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Spurs vs. Nets betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Spurs vs. Nets Odds

Here is the current line on Spurs vs. Nets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Antonio Spurs: +6 (-110) // +205 // O 233 (-113)

Brooklyn Nets: -6 (-110) // -250 // U 233 (-108)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Spurs-Nets matchup.

Bets We Like With A Nets Win

James Harden Triple-Double (+2200)

This is a long-shot bet, but the juice is worth the squeeze. James Harden is making his return after missing the last 18 games with a hamstring issue. The Nets were confident that Harden would be ack in time for the playoffs and now he has a few games to gear up for the bright lights.

Kyrie Irving suffered a facial contusion against the Bulls on Tuesday night. Whether or not he plays could factor into Harden’s chance for a triple-double. Brooklyn is likely going to ease him back into the rotation, but if they don’t have Irving, he might play a little bit more.

Harden already has 12 triple-doubles this season so grabbing him at +2200 odds to notch his 13th is a smart bet.

Bets We Like With A Spurs Win

DeMar DeRozan Over 22.5 Points (-115)

This number is a bit high for DeRozan in a normal game, but playing the Nets is anything but normal. The Nets give up 114.4 points per game and almost every single one of their games turns into a shootout. Don’t overthink this one. Take San Antonio’s leading scorer and hope for a back-and-forth game.

DeRozan has scored 23 or more points in two of his last three games. The Spurs are fighting to maintain their spot in the play-in tournament. We expect DeRozan to have a big game no matter the outcome of the game.

Spurs vs. Nets Prediction, Pick

We have said this numerous times this year, but betting on the Nets is a difficult proposition. As is tradition, there is some uncertainty about who will be in the starting lineup for Brooklyn. If Durant, Harden, and Irving all play, they will win this one in a blowout. Who are we kidding? They will roll the Spurs even if Irving is out. Take the Nets laying the points.

Pick: Nets -6

