The New York Knicks are down to the final stretch of the season and are in reach of a playoff berth for the first time since 2013. They will play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, but whether or not LeBron James plays is still a mystery.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Knicks vs. Lakers betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Knicks vs. Lakers Odds

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Lakers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +4.5 (-108) // +160 // O 214 (-113)

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-114) // -195 // U 214 (-108)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Lakers matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 25.5 Points (-106)

We have been going all-in on Julius Randle and we have no plans of stopping. Randle is having a breakout season for the Knicks and he has a legitimate chance to make first-team All-NBA if he finishes strong. It’s also worth noting that Randle always seems to have extra motivation when he plays the Lakers, the team that drafted him.

“I always circle the Lakers, I always know when we’re playing them,” Randle said earlier this year.. “But as far as back to back against former teams, there was no added juice or motivation for this game. I enjoyed my time thoroughly in this city (New Orleans). I had a lot of fun.”

Randle only scored 14 points in his last game, but he also managed to haul in 14 rebounds. Take the over on Randle’s points at 25.5.

Bets We Like With A Lakers Win

Lakers -1 First Quarter (-115)

If his health was not as much of a mystery, we would probably go with a LeBron James prop here. However, King James has missed a large chunk of the second half this year and his status for Tuesday night is still in doubt. Instead, let’s go with the Lakers to cover the first-quarter spread.

To be clear, the Knicks have been incredible on first-quarter spreads this year, but if they were ever due for a letdown, it’s now. This is the final game of a six-game road trip and the Knicks are coming off of a massive win over the Clippers.

Knicks vs. Lakers Prediction, Pick

Even though we like the Lakers early in the first quarter, we are going with the Knicks to win this one outright. New York will cover this spread — they are historically good at doing so (43-24-1 ATS, 16-9 ATS as a road underdog). The Lakers have been out of sync following the All-Star break while the Knicks are firing on all cylinders. Don’t let the possibility of a “letdown” game scare you away from this one.

Pick: Knicks moneyline

