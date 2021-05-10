Monday night’s slate of NBA action features the top team in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz, and Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors. The Jazz are trying to lock up home-court advantage throughout the playoffs while the Warriors are jockeying for position in the play-in tournament.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Jazz vs. Warriors betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Jazz vs. Warriors Odds

Here is the current line on Jazz vs. Warriors at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Utah Jazz: -2.5 (-112) // -137 // O 225 (-113)

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-109) // +116 // U 225 (-108)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Jazz-Warriors matchup.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here and grab up to $1,050 in sign-up bonuses

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

Bets We Like With A Jazz Win

Rudy Gobert Over 14 Rebounds (-110)

OK, 14 rebounds is a big number for anybody to hit, but don’t let the sticker shock scare you away from this Rudy Gobert prop. The Frenchman is going to win his third Defensive Player of the Year for his dominance in the paint. That includes his elite rebounding.

And if there is any team that Gobert likes to play against, it’s the Golden State Warriors. Gobert posted 24 points and 28 rebounds in Utah’s last meeting with Golden State. Yes, you read that correctly — 28 rebounds. The Warriors are going to be light on the interior without rookie big man James Wiseman. Take the over on Gobert’s rebounds here.

Click here to sign up with FOX Bet in New Jersey and here in Pennsylvania to get a $500 risk-free first bet.

Bets We Like With A Warriors Win

Stephen Curry Over 6.5 Threes (+120)

Picking player props from a Warriors game means we have to take a look at Stephen Curry’s three-pointers. He is the most electric player in the world when the three-ball is dropping and he has been on fire lately. Curry is averaging 7.3 made threes on 45% three-point shooting over his last eight games. The fact that you can grab this prop at plus money makes this an even better bet.

When Curry gets hot, there is almost no way to defend him. In order to overcome the dominant Jazz, the Warriors are going to need Curry to have one of those nights. Of course, it helps that Donovan Mitchell is still nursing an ankle injury, but Golden State still needs a big night from Curry.

Sign up with PointsBet and get $2,000 in risk-free bets right here.

PointsBet Sportsbook States: NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXL SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction, Pick

This year’s Warriors are a far cry from the dominant teams that won three NBA Finals in three years. They are relying on Curry more than ever before as they try to steal a spot in the playoffs. The Jazz are just looking to make it into the playoffs at full health. We expect this game to be close, but we are giving a slight edge to the home Warriors. Take Golden State getting the points and the over on Stephen Curry’s made three-pointers.

Pick: Warriors +2.5

Click here to bet $20, win $100 guaranteed (regardless of the outcome) with a no-brainer BetMGM promo.

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS REGARDLESS OF OUTCOME!

BET $20, WIN $100 BET NOW