The New York Knicks desperately need a win to keep their hold on fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but the Los Angeles Clippers are also in a race for playoff positioning. New York and Los Angeles will meet for the final time this season as these two teams gear up for the playoffs.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Knicks vs. Suns betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Clippers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +7 (-110) // +235 // O 215 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-110) // -286 // U 215 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Clippers matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 5.5 Assists (+100)

We feel like it is safe to assume that the Clippers will build their defensive gameplan around Julius Randle. He is the engine of this Knicks team and whether he’s scoring or facilitating, everything goes through him. With the Clippers likely sending double teams at Randle to try and force the action, expect Randle to rack up the assists on Sunday afternoon.

Randle dropped 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists in New York’s first meeting with Los Angeles. The Knicks lost that game by 14 points at home. They are hoping that things go a bit differently this time around.

Bets We Like With A Clippers Win

Kawhi Leonard Over 21.5 Points (-115)

The Knicks are one of the best defensive teams in the league this year under Tom Thibodeau, but they are still vulnerable to superstars like Kawhi Leonard. Reggie Bullock has done a tremendous job taking the tough assignments all season long, but it’s unclear who will lock up Kawhi on Sunday. Paul George is having an exceptional year for the Clippers as well.

No matter who guards Leonard, he should be able to put some points up on the board on Sunday. He is only averaging 14.7 points per game since returning from injury, but we expect him to have a vintage Kawhi Leonard game.

Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction, Pick

New York is 6-2 straight up in afternoon games this season compared to Los Angeles who is 4-3 in these games. Although they haven’t covered in two games, it’s worth noting that the Knicks are still the best NBA team in the world against the spread. They are 42-24-1 ATS this year and 15-9 ATS as a road underdog.

If you are really looking to load up on the Knicks on Sunday, take them to cover the spread in the first half as well. New York is generally good at starting games off fast. They have been exceptional against first-half spreads this year.

Pick: Knicks +7

