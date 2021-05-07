The Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA during the second half of the season, but they looked out of sync against the Nuggets on Wednesday night. They will have a chance to redeem themselves in Phoenix against the Suns on Friday. New York has not lost back-to-back games since April.

Let’s take a deep dive into the different markets with our Knicks vs. Suns betting pick, complete with the best odds, prop predictions, and analysis.

Knicks vs. Suns Odds

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Suns at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +7 (-110) // +235 // O 218 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: -7 (-110) // -286 // U 218 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Suns matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle 3+ Three-Pointers (-110)

Taking a Julius Randle three-pointer prop would have been insane prior to this season. Entering this year, Randle had been shooting 29.5% from deep for his career, but he reinvented his shot in the offseason and he’s become one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA. Yes, that is no exaggeration, Randle is a top shooter in the NBA. In fact, he’s 23rd in the NBA from deep as he sports a 42.0% three-point percentage on 5.4 attempts per game.

Teams are forced to pick their poison when it comes to Randle. Either they try to run him off the three-point line and give him driving lanes or they sag off and let him shoot the three-ball. He connected on three of his six attempts against Phoenix on April 26.

Bets We Like With A Suns Win

Chris Paul Over 15.5 Points (-112)

Knicks fans aren’t going to love this one, but we can’t go with anyone else here. Chris Paul might be a bit long in the tooth, but he’s still one of the best players in the NBA. Paul almost single-handedly ended New York’s nine-game winning streak on the Madison Square Garden floor 11 days ago. Paul dropped 20 points in that game, including a few insane shots down the stretch to close it out.

Although CP3 is not the go-to scorer for Phoenix, he can still light it up when necessary. New York’s biggest weakness in the starting lineup is Elfrid Payton, which means Paul should be able to get to his spots when those two are matched up.

Knicks vs. Suns Betting Pick

This is a tough call. The Knicks looked hapless in Denver on Wednesday night, but we have grown accustomed to seeing them bounce back after disappointing losses. New York is 15-8 ATS as a road underdog and 42-23-1 ATS overall. Take the Knicks laying the points against the Suns on Friday night.

Pick: Knicks +7

