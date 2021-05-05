The New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets are the two hottest teams in the NBA. Both squads have been soaring in their respective conference standings during the second half of the season and now they will meet in Denver. The Knicks haven’t won in the Mile High State since 2006.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Nuggets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-109) // +130 // O 215 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-112) // -159 // U 215 (-110)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Nuggets matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 24.5 Points (-120)

The Knicks are off to a 2-0 start on their six-game Western Conference road trip, but it won’t get any easier from here. After beating the Rockets and Grizzlies, they are set to face the Nuggets, Suns, Clippers, and Lakers. That’s a brutal four-game stretch for any team, even one as hot as the Knicks are right now.

If New York is going to have any success over the course of these next four games, they will need Julius Randle to step up in a big way. As head coach Tom Thibodeau has said repeatedly this season, Randle is the engine for the Knicks. They need him to score in order to beat these kinds of teams.

Even though Randle is likely going to be matched up with a strong defender in Aaron Gordon, we still think 25 points is a realistic number. Even on his off nights Randle will get the volume of shots to go over this total.

Bets We Like With A Nuggets Win

Nikola Jokic Over 8.5 Assists (+105)

The Knicks are fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (107.8) and first in opponent points per game (104.6). They are not the kind of defense that will force a ton of turnovers. Instead, they focus on protecting the paint and closing out hard on three-point shooters.

When they are playing well, teams have a hard time getting easy looks. However, when they are off their game, a star can take advantage. Jokic is the best passer in the NBA and if there is anyone who can figure out how to crack this Knicks defense, it’s him.

Knicks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Pick

As incredible as the Knicks have been over the last month, it’s tough to bet against the Nuggets at home. New York has always had a tough time traveling to the high altitude of Denver and we don’t think this is going to be any different. MVP hopeful Julius Randle will have a hard time matching the output of MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic. Take the Nuggets laying the points.

Pick: Nuggets -3.5

