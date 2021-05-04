The New York Mets send their ace to the bump in St. Louis.

After a Monday night game that saw the lights go out on the game (literally) and the Mets’ bench, they’ll look to rebound. Chili Davis lost his job after the game; the Mets replaced both hitting coaches after Monday’s loss.

Jacob deGrom takes the ball for the first time as a reigning NL Pitcher of the Month, looking to continue his dominant start to the 2021 season. He’s been unhittable thus far and will present issues for the Cardinals offense (as he does for any opposing lineup).

Game Info

New York Mets (11-12) @ St. Louis Cardinals (17-12)

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – 7:45 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51 ERA)

vs.

Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Mets -1.5

Mets Lineup

TBD

Cardinals Lineup

TBD