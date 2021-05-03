The Knicks are among the hottest teams in the NBA while the Grizzlies are in danger of dropping out of the coveted eighth seed in the Western Conference. This is an exciting rematch after these two teams went to overtime in Madison Square Garden in the first Knicks win of a 10-game streak. Will the Grizzlies get their revenge for that crushing loss?

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Grizzlies at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-110) // +128 // O 220 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-110) // -152 // U 220 (-110)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Grizzlies matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 19.5 Points (-110)

RJ Barrett’s point totals have been rising throughout his breakout season. For a long time, Barrett’s point totals were set to 17.5, but the sportsbooks are starting to adjust to his second-year jump. Barrett has scored 20 or more points in five of his last eight games on 45.9% shooting from the floor and 43.9% from deep. He has put any concerns about his efficiency to rest.

One of Barrett’s biggest games of the season came against the Grizzlies on April 9th. He was held to just two points in the first half before erupting for 18 in the second half and overtime, hitting some big shots in the process.

He would never admit this, but it’s safe to assume that Barrett gets up for games like this one. He’s going up against the guy who was drafted in front of him, Ja Morant.

Bets We Like With A Grizzlies Win

Ja Morant Over 7.5 Assists (+105)

Let’s stick with another member of the 2019 NBA Draft class. Morant is the prototypical point guard for today’s NBA. He can attack the basket with ferocity to score or find his open teammates as the defense collapses. He is a threat to drop 30 points and/or 10 assists on any given night, but we are looking at his passing for this prop.

Morant is averaging 7.3 assists per game this year and for his career. He has only gone for eight assists or more in one of his last five games, but we expect a bounce back from Morant here against the Knicks. New York has one of the best defenses in the NBA, but they are vulnerable at the point guard position.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Pick

The Knicks have been the most lucrative team to bet on in the NBA this season. They are 41-22-1 against the spread this year and 14-7 ATS as a road underdog. This matchup seems to favor the Knicks as they continue to cement themselves as a top team in the Eastern Conference. Take the Knicks laying the points and throw a little extra on RJ Barrett to score over 19.5 points.

Pick: Knicks +3.5

