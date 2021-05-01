The 2021 NFL Draft is officially closed. Now, it’s time for teams — including the Jets — to sign players who weren’t taken.

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Jets surely improved their roster ahead of the new season. Not only did they acquire a brand new starting quarterback in Zach Wilson at No. 2, but they additionally selected a talented wideout in Elijah Moore and added depth to the defensive side of the ball.

But the work is far from over — now’s the time when Joe Douglas‘ staff must decide who out of the undrafted free agents they should sign.

Which team-less players will be headed to the Jets?

Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah

The #Jets are signing former Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah to a rookie free-agent deal that includes a $20,000 signing bonus plus $180,000 base salary guarantee, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2021

Yeboah caught 27 balls for 524 yards and six touchdowns for the Rebels this past season after spending time at Temple from 2016-19. He’ll join a Jets tight end unit that’s already deep.

Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Oregon State pass rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr. signing with the Jets, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 2, 2021

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. out of Oregon State earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. He recorded 62 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping 14 sacks through 11 games that year.

In 2020, he didn’t notch a single sack in seven games.