new york jets undrafted free agent tracker
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 NFL Draft is officially closed. Now, it’s time for teams — including the Jets — to sign players who weren’t taken.

Ryan Honey

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially concluded, and the Jets surely improved their roster ahead of the new season. Not only did they acquire a brand new starting quarterback in Zach Wilson at No. 2, but they additionally selected a talented wideout in Elijah Moore and added depth to the defensive side of the ball.

But the work is far from over — now’s the time when Joe Douglas‘ staff must decide who out of the undrafted free agents they should sign.

Which team-less players will be headed to the Jets?

Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah caught 27 balls for 524 yards and six touchdowns for the Rebels this past season after spending time at Temple from 2016-19. He’ll join a Jets tight end unit that’s already deep.

Oregon State EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. out of Oregon State earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2019. He recorded 62 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping 14 sacks through 11 games that year.

In 2020, he didn’t notch a single sack in seven games.

