William Hill Sportsbook has been running a great promotional deal for new users, but Friday will be the final day of its existence.

Those who register today will be able to cash in on a $2,021 risk-free bet, which you can use to wager on any sporting event.

While the top online sportsbooks run aggressive promos and boosts, this is, by far, the most aggressive across several legal markets.

Click here to sign up for William Hill in Virginia, here in Tennessee and here in Michigan. Check out the state list above to get all of the best state-by-state offers. Click here to sign up in NJ.

William Hill $2,021 Risk-Free Bet Promo

William Hill Sportsbook has run this deal since the Super Bowl in early February, and to this day, it’s the biggest risk-free bet you can find on the sports betting market.

However, some things just can’t last forever, and this promo is set to run out after Friday, April 30.

It could reduce by 75% to around $500-600 in free bets, which is still a solid promo bonus, but it’s also one nowhere near close to a $2,021 wager.

Some quick terms:

You must be a new user to claim this deal. Pre-existing users will not be eligible for participation.

Players must make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Of course, in order to realize the maximum bonus payout, a larger deposit must be made.

Users need to be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed.

How to Take Advantage of the William Hill $2,021 Risk-Free Bet

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take part in this fantastic offer.

Register with William Hill Sportsbook, which is simple to do. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. Place a wager of up to $2,021 on any eligible market. If the bet doesn’t hit, William Hill will refund the amount (up to $2,021) in site credit to your account.

What to Bet on at William Hill Sportsbook

The NFL Draft is still occurring on Friday and Saturday and there are a number of draft position props.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is projected at over-under pick No. 70.5 (both the over and under carry -115 odds) while Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is placed at over-under 75.5.

A number of NBA regular-season matchups will additionally take place Friday night, including the Brooklyn Nets-Portland Trail Blazers game at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Portland is a 1.0-point favorite and -120 on the moneyline while Brooklyn is +100. The total is set to over-under 240.5.

The Utah Jazz (one seed in the West) will also take on the Phoenix Suns (two seed in the West) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is a 3.5-point favorite and -165 on the moneyline while Utah is +145. The total is set to over-under 220.5.

Regardless of what you bet on, this deal is fantastic and has a time limit. So head over to William Hill and claim the $2,021 risk-free bet before it’s too late — you won’t regret it.

Click here to sign up for William Hill in Virginia, here in Tennessee and here in Michigan. Check out the state list above to get all of the best state-by-state offers. Click here to sign up in NJ.