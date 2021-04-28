The Suns put an end to an impressive winning streak on Monday night, but the Knicks are back with a chance to start another streak. The flailing Chicago Bulls come to Madison Square Garden as they attempt to stay relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Knicks are currently the four seed while the Bulls have fallen to 11. Chicago is in danger of missing the play-in tournament entirely.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Bulls at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -4.5 (-112) // -186 // O 209 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-109) // +155 // U 209 (-112)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Bulls matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 1.5 Made Threes (-148)

The price is a little high on this RJ Barrett three-point prop, but it’s a safe bet all the same. Barrett has hit multiple threes in his last six games and his three-point percentage is up to 38.6% on the season. In fact, if you just look at his last 51 games, Barrett his hitting threes at a clip of 43.7%.

His improved three-point shooting is a major reason for his leap in year two. More specifically, Barrett has improved a lot on his catch-and-shoot from the corner. With defenses paying so much attention to Julius Randle, the Knicks are taking advantage of these doubles by kicking it out to the cornerman. Oftentimes, this ends up being Barrett.

If you are looking for a bigger payout than the over on 1.5 made threes, Barrett is listed at +225 to hit at least three triples. He has achieved that feat 14 different times this season.

Bets We Like With A Bulls Win

Nikola Vucevic Over 22.5 Points (-115)

The Bulls have not been winning games since acquiring Nikola Vucevic, but we can’t blame that on the two-time All-Star. Vucevic is putting up monster numbers since arriving in Chicago. Although he’s going up against the third-ranked defense in the NBA, we still expect him to put up his numbers on Wednesday night.

With Zach LaVine still out due to health and safety protocols, Vucevic is the unquestioned No. 1 option. He has scored at least 23 points in six of his last eight games and converted on 47.8% of his three-pointers during that stretch.

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Pick

The Knicks have been dominant against the spread all year long and we don’t expect that to change against Chicago. Even after missing out on the cover on Monday night, the Knicks are an impressive 39-22-1 against the spread this year. The Bulls are a respectable 33-28 ATS, but NY is 11-2 ATS as a home favorite. New York is playing too well and the Bulls are shorthanded. Take the Knicks laying the points in the first half and for the entire game.

Pick: Knicks -4.5

