The Knicks are the best story in the NBA this season and they are looking to make it 10 consecutive wins on Monday night. However, the Phoenix Suns are looking to escape the Big Apple with at least one win after dropping a Sunday matinee to the Brooklyn Nets. The Suns are in second in the Western Conference and have cemented themselves as contenders this year.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Suns at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +2 (-109) // +110 // O 215.5 (-113)

Phoenix Suns: -2 (-112) // -132 // U 215.5 (-108)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Suns matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

RJ Barrett Over 17.5 Points (-108)

We have been going back and forth between RJ Barrett and Julius Randle prop bets all year long. Against Phoenix, we are going with the former. Barrett’s point total has been sitting at 17.5 points for most of the year, but there has never been a better time to hammer the over.

The second-year wing has scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games, including a 25-point outburst in New York’s win over the Raptors on Saturday. He also chipped in with 12 rebounds and four assists, notching his fifth double-double of the season. Taking the over on any of Barrett’s player combos (points+rebounds, points+assists, rebounds+assists, points+rebounds+assists) isn’t a bad idea either.

He’s becoming a stat sheet stuffer who can impact the game in a variety of ways. It also helps that Tom Thibodeau is comfortable playing him 40+ minutes per game. Barrett is currently third in the NBA in minutes per game.

Bets We Like With A Suns Win

Devin Booker Over 26.5 (+100)

Take your pick of the stars on the Suns. Chris Paul is on the fringes of the MVP conversation after elevating Phoenix to new heights this year, but we are going with Devin Booker for our prop bet here. Booker always seems to have big games against the Knicks and that counts double when they play in Madison Square Garden.

The All-Star guard is averaging 28.3 points per game against the Knicks for his career and just under 30 points per game in MSG. The only team he scores more against is the 76ers (28.8 ppg). We expect to see Booker’s dominance against the Knicks continue.

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction, Pick

The Knicks are starting to dominate at MSG. They have won their last seven games at home and have improved their season-long mark to 21-10. Coming into MSG is no cakewalk for opposing teams. The Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA and their 19-9 record on the road proves they won’t be a pushover in New York. However, the Knicks are 20-10-1 against the spread at home this year. Take the Knicks getting the points.

Pick: Knicks +2

