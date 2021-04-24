The Knicks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA. They are bringing an eight-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden, but the Toronto Raptors are a desperate team. They are within striking distance of the play-in tournament.

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Raptors at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: -1.5 (-112) // -121 // O 214 (-113)

Toronto Raptors: +1.5 (-109) // +102 // U 214 (-108)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Raptors matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

Julius Randle Over 25.5 Points (-106)

“MVP” chants for Julius Randle are becoming commonplace at MSG. The chants always start when he steps to the free-throw line. Although he’s a long shot to actually win the MVP, the praise is well-deserved. The veteran forward is the overwhelming favorite to win Most Improved Player and could even make an All-NBA team.

Randle is the engine behind the Knicks’ current hot streak. He’s averaging 30.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game during this eight-game winning streak. During that span, Randle has gone over 25.5 points six different times.

RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose, Reggie Bullock, and Immanuel Quickley have provided the Knicks with much-needed scoring lately, but Randle is still the go-to guy offensively. The Knicks are going to go as far as he takes them.

Bets We Like With A Raptors Win

Pascal Siakam Over 21.5 (-115)

The Knicks and Raptors met in MSG a few weeks ago and Pascal Siakam struggled to find his shooting stroke. If the Raptors are going to have any chance of knocking off the streaking Knicks, they will need Siakam to show up in a big way.

That won’t be easy against the Knicks. They are ranked third in defensive rating and first in opponent points per game. Under Tom Thibodeau, New York loves to slow down the pace of the game. Look for Siakam and the Raptors to try and speed things up and take the Knicks out of their element.

Siakam has scored at least 22 points in six of his last eight games. If he has a big day in MSG, the Raptors are going to come away with a win.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction, Pick

Bettors who have consistently bet on the Knicks this season are rolling in money. New York is an NBA-best 38-21-1 against the spread this season. They are also 11-2 ATS as a home favorite. That bodes well for the Knicks as they enter Saturday’s game as a slight favorite over the Raptors.

Toronto is still a dangerous team. Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet have championship experience, but this year’s team has not been able to find a groove. The first-half spread on the Knicks is always a decent play, but we like the regular spread here. Take the Knicks laying the points.

Pick: Knicks -1.5

