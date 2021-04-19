The New York Yankees are still the favorites to win the American League in 2021. That is not an opinion.

Despite starting the season with a dismal 5-10 record, the last-place Yankees are still the favorites to win the division and the pennant on every online sportsbook in New Jersey.

Oddsmakers are starting to adjust as the Yankees’ slow start drags on, but they are still as high as -200 to win the AL East at some sportsbooks.

The 162-game MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint. There seems to be a strong belief in the Yankees figuring things out and making a run at a World Series.

Yankees World Series Odds

There are plenty of recent examples of teams that start out slow but eventually go onto win the World Series. Who could forget the 2019 Washington Nationals? They began the year at 19-31 before going on an insane run to beat the Houston Astros in the World Series.

And the 2009 Yankees are another example of slow starters finishing strong. That group was 15-17 out of the gates, but ended up winning 103 games en route to the franchise’s last World Series.

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers are ahead of the Yankees when it comes to winning it all this year. Here are the current odds on the Yankees to win the World Series:

DraftKings: +600

FanDuel: +550

BetMGM: +600

William Hill: +600

Yankees AL Odds

There is solid competition in the American League this year, but no one that can run away from the Yankees. The White Sox are an up-and-coming team, but they are still young and inexperienced. The Astros are not nearly as good as they have been in years past.

There are a few strong teams that can challenge the Yankees in the AL East—Blue Jays, Rays, and Red Sox. But again, no one is going to run away from the Yanks.

Here are the current Yankees odds to win the AL East:

DraftKings: -167

FanDuel: -145

BetMGM: -200

William Hill: -154

Here are the current Yankees odds to win the AL Pennant:

DraftKings: +240

FanDuel: +230

BetMGM: +240

William Hill: +250

Gerrit Cole Cy Young Odds

Keeping in line with our theme of the Yankees as favorites, Gerrit Cole still has the shortest odds to win the AL Cy Young this year.

This is not surprising in the slightest. In fact, Cole is one of the few bright spots of this Yankees season so far. In four starts (24.2 innings), Cole has only allowed five earned runs and one home run.

If Cole can continue to limit the long ball, which was an issue for him last year, he should have a great chance at winning his first Cy Young. His ERA sits at 1.82, but it’s obviously too early in the season to put too much stock into that number.

Here are the current odds on Gerrit Cole to win the AL Cy Young:

FanDuel: +280

BetMGM: +300

William Hill: +300

MLB Futures Odds