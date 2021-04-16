The 2021 NFL offseason is rapidly progressing. The bulk of free agency has passed with the Giants having come out of the period with a new No. 1 wideout in Kenny Golladay, a new starting cornerback in Adoree’ Jackson, as well an extended Leonard Williams, who inked a three-year deal to remain right where he is.

Despite some additions to a team that showed promise a season ago, the current Giants odds and season win totals don’t paint an optimistic picture for the upcoming season.

The 2021 NFL Draft is still nearly two weeks away and the Giants will ultimately improve the roster with a number of picks (well, at least try to). Still, a number of legal online sportsbooks, such as DraftKings Sportsbook and William Hill, have already begun revealing projected win totals for the 2021 season.

Big Blue improved this past season and seemingly possesses the pieces in place to make a playoff run in 2021. Or, that’s at least what the fans and media may believe — surprisingly, oddsmakers don’t.

Let’s take a look at the over-under for the Giants’ 2021 win total.

Giants’ Odds and Win Total Lower than Expected

The Giants enter with a projected win total of seven at both DraftKings Sportsbook and William Hill.

That’s right: seven. This is the same as it previously was last month.

This comes after the Giants won six games last season with a new head coach in Joe Judge, a still-young quarterback in Daniel Jones, no Saquon Barkley, a struggling offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett, and no normal in-person offseason leading up to the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also comes after the Giants, as we previously mentioned, immensely improved the overall strength of the roster.

Golladay replaces the aging Golden Tate; Kyle Rudolph enters to provide the offensive unit with another weapon; John Ross brings pure speed to the passing game; Adoree’ Jackson adds to a stacked secondary that additionally includes Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry.

And even with a 17-game regular-season slate on deck, DraftKings believes 7-10 is the record the Giants will hover around — not much confidence coming from the sportsbook at all.

Here are the projected win totals for the Giants and each of the other teams in the NFC East division.

Cowboys: Over 9.5 (+110)/Under 9.5 (-134)

Over 9.5 (+110)/Under 9.5 (-134) Washington: Over 8 (-134)/Under 8 (+110)

Over 8 (-134)/Under 8 (+110) Giants: Over 7 (-110)/Under 7 (-110)

Over 7 (-110)/Under 7 (-110) Eagles: Over 6.5 (-134)/Under 6.5 (+110)

The Giants’ projected win total is higher than just six other team’s win totals — Jaguars (O/U 6.5), Lions (O/U 5), Jets (O/U 6.5), Texans (O/U 4.5), Eagles (O/U 6.5), Bengals (O/U 6.5).

Giants’ Odds to Win the NFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook

Given the projected win total of seven, DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t carry too much confidence when it comes to the Giants potentially winning the 2021 NFC East crown.

Here are the odds for the winner of this mostly weak division:

Cowboys: +110

+110 Washington: +260

+260 Giants: +450

+450 Eagles: +500

Here are the odds for each NFC East team to make the postseason:

Cowboys: Yes -167; No +137

Yes -167; No +137 Washington: Yes +163; No -200

Yes +163; No -200 Giants: Yes +260; No -335

Yes +260; No -335 Eagles: Yes +275; No -360

The odds for each NFC East team to win the NFC Championship:

Cowboys: +1300

+1300 Washington: +2200

+2200 Giants: +3000

+3000 Eagles: +3300

The Eagles and Lions (+6600) are the only teams with worse odds to win the NFC than the Giants.

The odds for each NFC East team to win the Super Bowl.

Cowboys: +2800

+2800 Washington: +5000

+5000 Giants: +6600

+6600 Eagles: +7000

The Jaguars (+7000), Eagles, Bengals (+8000), Jets (+8000), Lions (+15000), and Texans (+15000) are the only teams with lower odds to win the Super Bowl than the Giants.

