The Jets are coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history. The Adam Gase and Sam Darnold-led squad conjured up just two wins and put together pitiful performances that led to the departure of either of the aforementioned individuals.

The current Jets odds and regular season win total refects oddsmakers’ belief the team has made moves to improve, but isn’t quite ready to make a postseason run.

Not only has general manager Joe Douglas hired a new head coach in Robert Saleh, but he additionally traded Darnold to Carolina, opening the door for the potential selection of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall.

The organization has additionally improved either side of the roster with a number of free-agent signings.

So how do numerous sportsbooks think the Jets will fare in 2021?

Let’s take a look at the team’s projected win total.

Jets Odds Show Low But Reasonable Win Total

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets are set at over-under 6.5 wins (the same as it was last month). At William Hill, however, they’re at over-under 6.0 victories.

No, it’s not a total that will intrigue many fans, but it’s definitely an understandable number.

The Jets have acquired a number of offensive weapons in free agency — wideouts Corey Davis and Keelan Cole — and may draft another one in the back half of the first round. But regardless of all that, they’ll still be employing a first-year quarterback who will need some time — maybe an entire season — to truly develop. Wilson is expected to be a star, but that doesn’t mean he will be during his inaugural NFL campaign.

Additional question marks present themselves in and around this team. Are Bryce Hall and Bless Austin going to be consistently reliable at corner? Will the offensive line improve? Will C.J. Mosley step up after opting out of the 2020 season and playing in just two games in 2019?

The Jets are also in a division that’s all of a sudden on the up-and-up. Buffalo solidified itself as one of the top teams in the AFC last year, Miami nearly made the postseason in 2020, and New England just spent a significant amount of cash to enhance the roster’s talent level during this year’s free agency period.

Over/under 6.0 or 6.5 wins is definitely reasonable — don’t expect the Jets to immensely improve en route to a 2021 playoff run.

Here are the win totals for each of the teams in the AFC East at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills: Over 10.5 (-118) / Under 10.5 (-104)

Patriots: Over 9 (-143) / Under 9 (+118)

Dolphins: Over 9 (-121) / Under 9 (+100)

Jets: Over 6.5 (+123) / Under 6.5 (-150)

Only the Lions (O/U 5) and Texans (O/U 4.5) possess lower projected win totals than the Jets.

Jets Playoff Odds and AFC East

The Jets currently carry the lowest odds to advance to the playoffs following the 2021 regular season — again, this is normal. It’ll be a tall task for Zach Wilson to lead his team to the postseason in his rookie campaign.

It’s worth noting the Jets haven’t made the postseason since the 2010 season — the longest active playoff drought in the NFL since both the Buccaneers and Browns made the playoffs this past season.

Here are the playoff odds for each of the AFC East squads:

Bills: Yes -305 / No +235

Dolphins: Yes +130 / No -162

Patriots: Yes +137 / No -167

Jets: Yes +440 / No -625

Here are the odds for each AFC East team to win the division:

Bills: -150

Dolphins: +325

Patriots: +350

Jets: +2000

Let’s take a look at the odds for each AFC East team to win the conference:

Bills: +550

Dolphins: +1300

Patriots: +1400

Jets: +3300

Only the Texans (+6600) have lower odds to win the AFC than the Jets.

Let’s take a look at the odds for each AFC East team to win the Super Bowl:

Bills: +1400

Dolphins: +2800

Patriots: +2800

Jets: +8000

Only the Lions and Texans (both +15000) carry smaller odds to emerge victoriously as the winners of Super Bowl 56 than the Jets.

