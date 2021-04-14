The Nets and Sixers will face off on Wednesday night for a chance to snag sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference. Philly will have all its stars on the court while Brooklyn might not have anybody. James Harden is nursing a hamstring strain, Kevin Durant is unlikely to play on the back-to-back, and Kyrie Irving’s presence is a mystery.

Here is the current line on Nets vs. Sixers at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Brooklyn Nets: +7 (-114) // +225 // O 227.5 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers: -7 (-107) // -278 // U 227.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Nets-Sixers matchup.

Bets We Like With A Nets Win

Joel Embiid Under 29.5 Points (-102)

Most NBA teams have found it difficult to keep Joel Embiid in check this year. If not for an injury that forced Embiid to miss some time, he would likely be neck and neck with Nikola Jokic in the MVP race. Embiid is averaging 29.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He’s doing a little bit of everything for Philly this season.

The Nets have an interesting rotation at center that features traditional big men like DeAndre Jordan and LaMarcus Aldridge, but they have also experimented with small-ball fives like Blake Griffin, Jeff Green, and Bruce Brown. Expect Nets head coach Steve Nash to throw everything but the kitchen sink at Embiid on Wednesday. The All-NBA center has had his way with Brooklyn over the years. If they can slow him down, they can win this game.

Bets We Like With A Sixers Win

Ben Simmons Over 25.5 Points+Assists+Rebounds (-115)

When it comes to impacting the game in a variety of ways, few NBA players can do it quite like Ben Simmons. He’s one of the top candidates to win Defensive Player of the Year, but don’t let that overshadow what he can do offensively. He is averaging 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game this season.

We feel like he is a safe bet to go over 25.5 on this total whether the Sixers win or lose on Wednesday. Simmons should be able to take advantage of this shorthanded Brooklyn roster and put up big numbers.

Nets vs. Sixers Prediction, Pick

There might not be a more difficult team to handicap in the NBA than the Brooklyn Nets. They have more talent than any team in the league, but their big guns have rarely been on the floor together. In fact, we rarely know who is going to play until hours or minutes from game time. With Durant and Harden definitely out on Wednesday, we are going all-in on Philly. Take the Sixers laying the points against the Nets.

Pick: Sixers -7