The Yankees are starting to figure things out after a shaky start and it’s the perfect time to bet on the Bronx Bombers on FOX Bet NJ.

New users who register with FOX Bet NJ before Saturday’s game between the Yankees and Rays can win 5x their money if the Yankees can score at least one run. A $5 bet on the Yankees moneyline will pay out $25 if they manage to score.

FOX Bet FOX BET NEW JERSEY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5x Your Money!

If Yankees Score! BET NOW

Long story short, the Yankees are a safe bet to score at least one run in any game. They have only been shut out once in 10 games so far this year.

This promo from FOX Bet NJ isn’t a guaranteed win for bettors, but new users don’t have to risk much to grab insane value on this game. Getting 5-1 odds on an offense with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu is a pretty safe bet.

Click here to win 5x your money on FOX Bet NJ if the Yankees score against the Rays on Saturday.

FOX Bet NJ’s 5x Your Money On The Yankees

New users have some time to sign up and get in on the action. This promo is only applicable to New York’s meeting with Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon. The good news is that the game is going to be at Yankee Stadium, a hitter’s park where the short porch in right field lends itself to scoring.

Again, we don’t really feel the need to take a deep dive into the numbers to justify this bet. A shutout is possible in baseball, but with the Yankees playing at home, the juice is worth the squeeze.

This offer is cut and dry. Bet $5 on the Yankees and win $25 if they score a run. There is a strong chance that you will cash in on this $25 and win your very first bet on FOX Bet NJ.

However, players who want a little bit more risk can go with FOX Bet NJ’s $500 risk-free bet upon sign-up. New users can make a deposit of up to $500 and place a risk-free first wager. If that bet misses, FOX Bet NJ will refund your account up to $500 in site credit.

Simply put, new users have options here.

Signing Up With FOX Bet NJ

Signing up with FOX Bet NJ can be done in a matter of minutes. Follow these easy steps to get in on the action:

Register an account with FOX Bet NJ by clicking on any of the available links on this page. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 so you can take full advantage of this promo. Bet $5 on the Yankees to score against the Rays via the “Promos” page. Click on the offer and verify your wager. If the Yankees score, you will cash $25.

The value of this sign-up offer is as good as it gets. Baseball fans are in luck and there has never been a better time to bet on the Yankees.

Click here to win 5x your money on FOX Bet if the Yankees score against the Rays on Saturday.

FOX Bet FOX BET NEW JERSEY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5x Your Money!

If Yankees Score! BET NOW