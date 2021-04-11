What a difference a day makes. Hideki Matsuyama emerged atop the Sunday Masters odds board following a brilliant third round. He made a huge move up the leaderboard while some other notable contenders stumbled.
After posting a stunning 65, Hideki Matsuyama has built a four-stroke lead and now has the best Sunday Masters odds entering the final round. He is priced at -120, significantly ahead of Xander Schauffele (+450), Justin Rose (+1000), and Will Zalatoris (+1000).
As for Jordan Spieth, the favorite ahead of the third round struggled Saturday by posting a 72. He now sits seven strokes back of the leader and has significant work to do if he’s going to make a comeback.
In terms of the leaderboard at Augusta National entering Sunday’s final round, four golfers sit four strokes back. Zalatoris, Schauffele, and Rose are joined by Marc Leishman (+550) among those who can still make a late run.
With Matsuyama entering the final round carrying a substantial lead, bettors may look to other Sunday Masters odds markets for their final round betting action. Below, we will detail the latest odds and take a look at some notable betting promos.
Sunday Odds to Win the Masters (Final Round)
|Player
|Odds
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-120
|Xander Schauffele
|+450
|Justin Rose
|+1000
|Will Zalatoris
|+1000
|Marc Leisman
|+1200
|Corey Conners
|+1600
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|Tony Finau
|+10000
|Brian Harman
|+10000
|Justin Thomas
|+20000
|Viktor Hovland
|+35000
|Patrick Reed
|+35000
|Cameron Smith
|+35000
|Si Woo Kim
|+35000
Unsurprisingly, the biggest move from Saturday to Sunday came from Matsuyama who vaulted from +1600 to -120 during the third round.
Meanwhile, both Justin Rose and Justin Thomas saw their odds take a drastic hit. Rose moved from +600 to +1000, while Thomas slid from +550 all the way to +20000 following an ugly third-round 75. Thomas triple bogeyed the par 5 13th-hole. He now sits 10 shots off the lead.
If you’re looking to back one of the golfers in the second-tier of Sunday Masters odds, one name to keep an eye on is Schauffele, the world’s sixth-ranked golfer. He almost outlasted Tiger Woods at the 2019 Masters and has been solid throughout the opening three rounds. His experience and steady play should be a difference-maker down the stretch.
Top 5 Sunday Masters Odds
As noted above, while there is a relatively small grouping of golfers left who can win this tournament, bettors may turn their attention to alternate markets, including bets on which golfers will record a Top 5 finish. Here’s a current look the odds:
|Player
|Odds
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-3335
|Xander Schauffele
|-225
|Justin Rose
|-162
|Will Zalatoris
|-162
|Marc Leisman
|-120
|Corey Conners
|-110
|Jordan Spieth
|-110
|Tony Finau
|+450
|Brian Harman
|+450
|Justin Thomas
|+1000
|Viktor Hovland
|+1400
|Patrick Reed
|+1400
|Cameron Smith
|+1400
|Si Woo Kim
|+1400
Grabbing the leader Matsuyama at -3335 to place a Top 5 finish represents almost zero betting value, but, while expensive, Schauffele at -225 is a relatively safe bet. He could be used as part of a parlay package with other Masters odds or a multi-sport play.
Despite a tough day on Saturday, Spieth has been extremely consistent this year and there’s little reason to think he can’t rebound to place a Top 5 finish. Tied for the sixth-best Top 5 odds at -110, this play brings solid value, particularly considering what his odds were earlier in the week.
Alternative Final Round Masters Betting Odds
There are some other ways to bet on Sunday Masters odds at the in states where sports wagering is legal. Such states include Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey — among several others.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Masters Tournament winner (without Matsuyama), meaning you can essentially wager on who will either win the tournament and/or finish second.
Some notable Sunday Masters odds for this market:
- Xander Schueffele: +250
- Justin Rose: +400
- Will Zalatoris: +400
- Marc Leishman: +550
- Corey Conners: +600
Other popular markets include:
- Group Betting (best score by round)
- Head-to-head matchups
- Tournament groups
- Round 4 SixShooters
- Live betting
Finally, be sure to check out DraftKings’ offer to grab boosted -125 odds (previously -400) on either golfer in the final pairing to birdie the second hole.
