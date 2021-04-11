What a difference a day makes. Hideki Matsuyama emerged atop the Sunday Masters odds board following a brilliant third round. He made a huge move up the leaderboard while some other notable contenders stumbled.

After posting a stunning 65, Hideki Matsuyama has built a four-stroke lead and now has the best Sunday Masters odds entering the final round. He is priced at -120, significantly ahead of Xander Schauffele (+450), Justin Rose (+1000), and Will Zalatoris (+1000).

As for Jordan Spieth, the favorite ahead of the third round struggled Saturday by posting a 72. He now sits seven strokes back of the leader and has significant work to do if he’s going to make a comeback.

In terms of the leaderboard at Augusta National entering Sunday’s final round, four golfers sit four strokes back. Zalatoris, Schauffele, and Rose are joined by Marc Leishman (+550) among those who can still make a late run.

With Matsuyama entering the final round carrying a substantial lead, bettors may look to other Sunday Masters odds markets for their final round betting action. Below, we will detail the latest odds and take a look at some notable betting promos.

Sunday Odds to Win the Masters (Final Round)

Top 5 Sunday Masters Odds

As noted above, while there is a relatively small grouping of golfers left who can win this tournament, bettors may turn their attention to alternate markets, including bets on which golfers will record a Top 5 finish. Here’s a current look the odds:

Player Odds Hideki Matsuyama -3335 Xander Schauffele -225 Justin Rose -162 Will Zalatoris -162 Marc Leisman -120 Corey Conners -110 Jordan Spieth -110 Tony Finau +450 Brian Harman +450 Justin Thomas +1000 Viktor Hovland +1400 Patrick Reed +1400 Cameron Smith +1400 Si Woo Kim +1400

Grabbing the leader Matsuyama at -3335 to place a Top 5 finish represents almost zero betting value, but, while expensive, Schauffele at -225 is a relatively safe bet. He could be used as part of a parlay package with other Masters odds or a multi-sport play.

Despite a tough day on Saturday, Spieth has been extremely consistent this year and there’s little reason to think he can’t rebound to place a Top 5 finish. Tied for the sixth-best Top 5 odds at -110, this play brings solid value, particularly considering what his odds were earlier in the week.

Alternative Final Round Masters Betting Odds There are some other ways to bet on Sunday Masters odds at the in states where sports wagering is legal. Such states include Virginia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey — among several others. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a Masters Tournament winner (without Matsuyama), meaning you can essentially wager on who will either win the tournament and/or finish second. Some notable Sunday Masters odds for this market: Xander Schueffele: +250

Justin Rose: +400

Will Zalatoris: +400

Marc Leishman: +550

Corey Conners: +600 Other popular markets include: Group Betting (best score by round)

Head-to-head matchups

Tournament groups

Round 4 SixShooters

Live betting

Finally, be sure to check out DraftKings’ offer to grab boosted -125 odds (previously -400) on either golfer in the final pairing to birdie the second hole.

