After a busy first two days at Augusta National, the leaderboard and the Masters odds are beginning to come into focus.
After posting a stellar second-round 68, Jordan Spieth now has thee best odds to win the 2021 Masters as a +400 favorite prior to the start of Round 3. Other contenders such as Justin Thomas (+550) and Justin Rose (+600) remain in the mix, while pre-tournament favorite Dustin Johnson and big names such as Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka failed to make the cut.
As for Spieth, his Friday round continued a trend that has seen his odds dramatically improve in recent weeks. Spieth’s steadily improved play in 2021 was accentuated by his first win in over four years when he took home the Valero Texas Open last weekend. Following that event, his odds, which were initially priced in the +4000 range earlier this year, had improved to +1125 just before the tournament.
In short, oddsmakers aren’t surprised by Spieth’s early-round success. A particularly strong month of February shortened his odds below the +2000 mark at several top online sportsbook apps, and the notable move, in hindsight, was telling. He sits just two shots back of Rose, who after an outrageous opening-round 65 posted a more pedestrian 72 during Friday’s round.
Masters Odds Heading Into Moving Day This Weekend
Spieth, the 2015 Masters winner, is well-positioned to make a run at a second green jacket heading into the weekend.
Below, we will take a look at the current Masters odds, with a break down on the winner odds and Top 10 odds.
Here is a look at the current 2021 Masters odds prior to round three action. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
|Player
|Top 10 Odds
|Jordan Spieth
|+400
|Justin Thomas
|+550
|Justin Rose
|+600
|Will Zalatoris
|+900
|Tony Finau
|+1200
|Brian Harman
|+1200
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1600
|March Leisman
|+1800
|Si Woo Kim
|+2500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2500
|Collin Morikawa
|+2800
|Cameron Champ
|+3300
|Cameron Smith
|+3300
While the odds present clear tiers as we move into the weekend, this remains a wide open tournament with 11 golfers separated by only three strokes. In fact, there are a total of 16 golfers separated by just five strokes. With 36 holes left, there’s plenty of time for the top groupings on the leaderboard to make a surge.
A look at the current odds shows that Spieth, Justin Thomas and Justin Rose compose the tournament’s top tier heading into Moving Day.
Golfers such as Tony Finau, Brian Harman, Xander Schaueffele and Hideki Matsuyama compose the second tier.
Notable names and popular picks ahead of Thursday’s opening round like Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa have some work to do, but remain within striking distance.
Masters Odds (Top 10 Finish)
While many bettors like to take a shot at the outright Masters winner, others like to create a bit of an insurance policy when it comes to wagering on the event. One popular market is to back a player for a Top 10 finish.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Jordan Spieth
|-345
|Justin Rose
|-278
|Justin Thomas
|-278
|Will Zalatoris
|-200
|Tony Finau
|-150
|Brian Harman
|-150
|Xander Schauffele
|-120
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-120
|March Leisman
|+100
|Si Woo Kim
|+135
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+120
|Collin Morikawa
|+150
|Cameron Smith
|+175
|Cameron Champ
|+200
Obviously, these odds are noticeably shorter than the outright winner markets, but again, the Top 10 finish provides a significantly better opportunity to land a winner.
Laying a -345 price on Spieth or a -278 number on Thomas to record a Top 10 finish is a tough pill to swallow. Beyond using as a parlay option, there’s just not much value in either play.
However, grabbing second and third-tier contenders like Schauffele at -120 or DeChambeau at +120 are more palatable options and won’t cost too much in terms of risk.
If you’re looking to back golfers at bigger numbers who are currently well-positioned, then Americans Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris, each of whom are just one shot off the lead entering play Saturday, have fair odds.
Top Masters Betting Markets and Odds
In addition to the above finishing-based Masters odds markets, here are some other notable ways to bet on the tournament in legal sports betting states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia (among plenty of others) heading into the weekend. A list of the top options:
- Top 20
- Leader after Round 3
- Group Betting (best score by round)
- Head-to-head matchups
- Tournament groups
- Round 3 SixShooters
- Tournament props (winning margin, 72nd hole specials, playoff specials)
- Nationality props (best finisher by country)
- Hole in one props
