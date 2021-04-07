The Knicks and Celtics will meet on Wednesday night in a pivotal game in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. New York and Boston have identical records of 25-26 and both are tied for the ever-important seventh seed. The Knicks can secure the tiebreaker over the Celtics with a win on Wednesday

Here is the current line on Knicks vs. Celtics at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Knicks: +3 (-109) // +123 // O 209.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -3 (-112) // -143 // U 209.5 (-109)

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite bets for this Knicks-Celtics matchup.

Bets We Like With A Knicks Win

First Half Spread Knicks +1.5 (-115)

The Knicks have been one of the best first-half teams in the NBA this year. They have fallen on hard times in recent games, but it’s more because of their inability to close games out than anything else. Generally speaking, Tom Thibodeau makes sure his team comes out of the gate ready to play.

Sportsbooks have been adjusting to New York’s tendency to come out swinging early, but there is still excellent value on this first-half spread. The Celtics were obliterated by the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. They won’t have much time to rest before taking on the Knicks.

Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year before bowing out against the Miami Heat. They look like a completely different team this year and could miss the playoffs entirely. They appear destined for the play-in tournament where anything can happen.

Bets We Like With A Celtics Win

Jayson Tatum Over 24.5 Points (-115)

Make no mistake about it, the Celtics are going to go as far as Jayson Tatum takes them. He’s their best player and he needs to come up big over the next month for the Celtics to secure a spot in the playoffs. The Knicks have one of the best defenses in the NBA this season, but stopping Tatum is still going to be a tall task.

Tatum has not reached this number in his last two games, but he did so in the five games before that. We expect him to have another big night if the Celtics are going to beat the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction, Pick

Who would have thought that the Knicks and Celtics were going to be playing games with playoff implications this deep into the season? In fact, this game could be a preview of a potential play-in game for one of the last seeds in the Eastern Conference. With the Celtics coming into this game on short rest and the Knicks dominating Boston by 30 in their last meeting, it only makes sense to bet on New York here. Take the Knicks with the points. Go for the moneyline if you are looking for a bigger payout.

Pick: Knicks +3

