The Masters are back after a quick turnaround. The tournament was postponed until November of 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but in 2021, it is back where it belongs in April. Augusta National hosts the biggest weekend of the year in golf and there is no shortage of big names in this the 85th edition of a tradition like no other.

Let’s take a closer look at how to bet the Masters, including the betting odds and best promos and some predictions.

How to Bet the Masters Online

There are plenty of ways to bet on golf, so if you’re looking for information on how to bet the Masters, you’re in the right spot.

When it comes to the best Masters betting promos, each offers something different. Perhaps it’s a high upside risk-free bet, or awesome odds on a no-brainer outcome. Regardless, there is an opportunity to win big on a massive risk-free bet on the other end of the spectrum.

2021 Masters Odds

Dustin Johnson is the favorite to win on most online sportsbooks and for good reason. He donned the green jacket after a historic run in November. But don’t forget about big names like Jordan Spieth or Rory McIlory. Spieth is coming into this weekend fresh off a win at the Valero Texas open while McIlroy is looking for his first win at The Masters after knocking on the door for years.

Here’s a look at the current Masters odds:

Player Odds Dustin Johnson +950 Bryson DeChambeau +1150 Jordan Spieth +1150 Jon Rahm +1250 Justin Thomas +1250 Rory McIlroy +1900 Patrick Cantlay +2050 Xander Schauffele +2600 Brooks Koepka +2800 Collin Morikawa +3150 Daniel Berger +3500 Paul Casey +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Viktor Hovland +3500 The Best Masters Betting Promos As noted above, there are a variety of ways to bet on the 2021 Masters with outstanding odds and a variety of excellent bonuses. Let’s run through some of the top offers on the market.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s 100-1 Odds on Top 10 Masters Finish

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 100-1 MASTERS ODDS

ANY GOLFER TO FINISH T-10! BET NOW

DraftKings Sportsbook is coming through with a low-risk, high-reward promo for new users. By signing up and making an initial deposit, you can grab any golfer to finish in the top 10 at 100-1 (+10000) odds. A $1 wager wins $100 if your golfer makes it into the top 10. Let’s take a look at a few of the best picks to make the top 10:

Dustin Johnson +100

Justin Thomas +100

Jon Rahm +110

Bryson DeChambeau +125

Jordan Spieth +125

Rory McIlroy +125

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook and cash in on these 100-1 odds for The Masters by clicking here.

FanDuel Sportsbook: 20-1 Odds on Johnson, Spieth, or McIlroy To Make Cut

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 20-1 ODDS!

McIlroy, Johnson, or Spieth to Make Cut! BET NOW

This promo from FanDuel Sportsbook is similar to the one above, but there are a few key differences. You have a better chance of hitting on this promo where new users can get 20-1 odds on Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, or Rory McIlroy to make the cut. Although your options are limited to those three golfers, they are all heavy favorites to make it to the weekend. A $5 bet wins $100. New users can flip some of their winnings on the final rounds of The Masters and cash in even more.

Register with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 20-1 odds for The Masters Tournament by clicking here.

BetMGM Promo: 100-1 Odds on Any Golfer to Birdie

BetMGM Sportsbook States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS IF ANY GOLFER MAKES BIRDIE

BET $1, WIN $100 BET NOW

This is a complete no-brainer from BetMGM Sportsbook. There is no chance that this bet misses. Dustin Johnson won The Masters in November with 20 total birdies in four rounds o golf. He is playing this time around as well. In other words, this bet is an absolute lock and new users can bet $1 on any golfer to hit a birdie this weekend. When someone hits a birdie (and someone will), you will win two $50 free bets.

Register with BetMGM and grab 100-1 odds on any golfer to birdie by clicking here.

William Hill’s $2,021 Risk-Free Bet

William Hill’s $2,021 risk-free bet is the wild card here. New users can place their first real-money wager risk-free up to $2,021 (in honor of the year 2021).

This means you can choose any market you want to bet on The Masters this weekend. Bet something safe in order to win a little bit of cash and get things started or go big with a bet on a long shot to win it all.

Either way, William Hill Sportsbook will refund your account up to $2,021 in site credit.

Ways to Bet the Masters

When it comes to betting on golf, there are a variety of markets that extend well beyond simply choosing the overall winner. Some of the most popular markets include:

Winner/Top 5/Top 10/Top 20/Top 30

1st round leader

Group betting (head-to-head finishing position)

1st round matchups

1st round groups

Individual golfer prop markets (round scores, birdies, hole-in-one, eagles, etc.)

Make or miss cut

Tournament props (lowest round score, number of players finishing the tournament under par, score of the cutline, etc.)

Nationality props (best finisher by country)

2021 Masters Betting Prediction

Jordan Spieth has drawn significant betting action at several online sports betting apps, and there’s a good reason for it. Coming off a nearly four-year winless drought, Spieth has seemingly regained his confidence after taking the Valero Texas Open. With improved iron play and a green jacket already to his credit back in 2015, the 27-year-old Spieth seems to be in a great spot ahead of this tournament.

There’s no doubt that defending champ Dustin Johnson will be in the mix, along with other favorites like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, but our pick is on the resurgent Spieth to win his second Masters.