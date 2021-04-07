BetMGM is offering a can’t-miss new-user deal for The Masters Tournament, commencing this Thursday, April 8.
If you sign up at BetMGM ahead of The Masters and bet $1 on any golfer to birdie, BetMGM will pay out a $100 bonus thanks its brand new no-brainer promo.
It’s “a deal unlike any other” that’s sure to enhance your betting experience for this prestigious major tournament.
Register with BetMGM and grab 100-1 odds on any golfer to birdie
BetMGM 100-1 Masters Promo Details
The offer is easy to understand: Just bet $1 on any golfer to birdie during The Masters, and if that golfer does at any point, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.
Let’s go over some specific details:
- This offer is only available for new users. Those who are pre-existing users of BetMGM will not be eligible to participate.
- Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after signing up and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.
- The free bets will be distributed as two $50 bets.
- Free bets will arrive in your account within 24 hours after the conclusion of the event.
- Free bets must be used within seven days of receiving them and can only be used as a single bet. They cannot be redeemed for cash or on any Poker, Casino, Live Casino, Games, or Slots.
- You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that BetMGM may provide, such as the $600 risk-free bet.
- Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed.
How to Bet $1, Win $100 if any Golfer Birdies at BetMGM
Here are the steps you must complete in order to take part in this intriguing offer:
Register with BetMGM, which is an easy process to complete.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods.
- Download the BetMGM app onto your mobile device.
- Place a $1 wager on any golfer to birdie during The Masters Tournament.
- Sit back and enjoy the tournament, and if your golfer birdies, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.
The Masters Odds at BetMGM
Here are the six participants with the best odds to win outright during this year’s edition of The Masters.
- Dustin Johnson: +900
- Justin Thomas: +1000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1100
- Jon Rahm: +1100
- Jordan Spieth: +1100
- Rory McIlroy: +1800
Each of these golfers, along with others, is destined to birdie at some point during this annual tournament. Having said that, a $1 wager on any of them to do so is sure to net you $100 in winnings, which is why you should absolutely head over to BetMGM and take advantage of this deal before time runs out.
Remember: The Masters begins this Thursday, April 8, so jump in now to grab this offer.
Sign up with BetMGM and grab 100-1 odds on any golfer to birdie
