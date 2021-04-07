betmgm masters 100-1 odds

BetMGM is offering a can’t-miss new-user deal for The Masters Tournament, commencing this Thursday, April 8.

If you sign up at BetMGM ahead of The Masters and bet $1 on any golfer to birdie, BetMGM will pay out a $100 bonus thanks its brand new no-brainer promo.

It’s “a deal unlike any other” that’s sure to enhance your betting experience for this prestigious major tournament.

Register with BetMGM and grab 100-1 odds on any golfer to birdie by clicking here.

BetMGM Sportsbook

States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA

GET THE APP
SIGNUP BONUSIF ANY GOLFERS MAKES BIRDIE
BET $1, WIN $100BET NOW

BetMGM 100-1 Masters Promo Details

The offer is easy to understand: Just bet $1 on any golfer to birdie during The Masters, and if that golfer does at any point, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

Let’s go over some specific details:

  • This offer is only available for new users. Those who are pre-existing users of BetMGM will not be eligible to participate.
  • Your qualifying bet will be the first bet made after signing up and can only be a single bet carrying a maximum wager of $1.
  • The free bets will be distributed as two $50 bets.
  • Free bets will arrive in your account within 24 hours after the conclusion of the event.
  • Free bets must be used within seven days of receiving them and can only be used as a single bet. They cannot be redeemed for cash or on any Poker, Casino, Live Casino, Games, or Slots.
  • You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that BetMGM may provide, such as the $600 risk-free bet.
  • Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed.

How to Bet $1, Win $100 if any Golfer Birdies at BetMGM

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take part in this intriguing offer:

  1. Register with BetMGM, which is an easy process to complete. Get started by clicking here.
  2. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods.
  3. Download the BetMGM app onto your mobile device.
  4. Place a $1 wager on any golfer to birdie during The Masters Tournament.
  5. Sit back and enjoy the tournament, and if your golfer birdies, you’ll earn $100 in free bets.

The Masters Odds at BetMGM

Here are the six participants with the best odds to win outright during this year’s edition of The Masters.

  • Dustin Johnson:             +900
  • Justin Thomas:              +1000
  • Bryson DeChambeau:    +1100
  • Jon Rahm:                      +1100
  • Jordan Spieth:               +1100
  • Rory McIlroy:                 +1800

Each of these golfers, along with others, is destined to birdie at some point during this annual tournament. Having said that, a $1 wager on any of them to do so is sure to net you $100 in winnings, which is why you should absolutely head over to BetMGM and take advantage of this deal before time runs out.

Remember: The Masters begins this Thursday, April 8, so jump in now to grab this offer.

Sign up with BetMGM and grab 100-1 odds on any golfer to birdie by clicking here.

BetMGM Sportsbook

States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA

GET THE APP
SIGNUP BONUSIF ANY GOLFERS MAKES BIRDIE
BET $1, WIN $100BET NOW

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU