The New York Mets are opening the season against a familiar foe, the Philadelphia Phillies. Jacob deGrom will finally take the hill for the Mets after their first series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues for the Washington Nationals.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite Mets vs. Phillies player prop bets with picks and predictions for tonight’s game.

But first things first, here is the current line for Mets vs. Phillies at DraftKings Sportsbook:

New York Mets: -1.5 (-120) // -200 // O 7.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (+100) // +170 // U 7.5 (-106)

Mets Starter: Jacob deGrom (4-2, 2.38 ERA in 2019)

Phillies Starter: Matt Moore (3-8, 6.79 ERA in 2018)

Mets vs. Phillies Props

Michael Conforto To Hit A Home Run

Michael Conforto doesn’t have a ton of experience against Matt Moore — just four at-bats — but we still love the lefty to go deep on Monday night. Conforto is a free agent at the end of the year and he has not been able to work out a contract extension with the Mets yet. The organization was focused on inking Francisco Lindor to a mega-deal, and for good reason.

But still, we think Conforto is going to come into this season with a massive chip on his shoulder. Launching a home run against a division rival on Opening Day seems like a good way for Conforto to show the Mets his worth.

Jacob deGrom Over On Strikeouts

Let’s ride with the best pitcher in baseball on his strikeout over. And make no mistake about it, Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball. Reports out of spring camp are that deGrom’s velocity continues to increase year after year. If that’s the case, he’s going to have a good day on Thursday.

The two-time Cy Young winner has 18 strikeouts in his two career Opening Day starts (11 innings). Additionally, he has not allowed a run in either of those starts. This isn’t Opening Day for the Phillies, but it still is for deGrom. Whatever the number is on deGrom’s strikeouts, take the over.

Jeff McNeil 2+ Hits

Jeff McNeil is always a good pick on a hits prop because he doesn’t step in the batter’s box to take a walk. McNeil is up there to hit the ball. Even though he’s improved his eye at the plate from his rookie season, McNeil still loves to get his cuts at the plate. The infielder has yet to face Matt Moore in his career.

But don’t focus too much on the matchup between McNeil and Moore. McNeil is a hitting machine. He has 89 multi-hit games in his 249 career games. That means he’s slapping at least two hits once every three games. Let’s put our faith in Squirrel.

