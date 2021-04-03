William Hill Sportsbook is offering a can’t-miss deal for new users who have yet to sign up ahead of today’s Final Four matchups between Houston-Baylor and UCLA-Gonzaga.

Those who sign up today at William Hill Sportsbook will be able to cash in on a risk-free $2,021 bet, making this offer one of the best Final Four promos across legal online sports betting markets.

With such substantial value in play, this is a can’t-miss offer those located in states such as Michigan, Colorado, Indiana and Virginia who are looking to bet on either of today’s Final Four matchups.

Get a $2,021 Free Bet with William Hill Sportsbook for Final Four

This is a straightforward offer that provides new players in select states who sign up with William Hill a massive opportunity to win big on the NCAA Tournament. To get this deal, register with William Hill Sportsbook and make a first deposit initial deposit.

From there, you can cash in on a free $2,021 bet.

Some terms to note:

This offer is solely available for new users. Pre-existing users will be ineligible for participation.

You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that William Hill Sportsbook may provide.

This deal can currently be used for the upcoming Final Four matchups, set to take place this Saturday.

Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed.

How to Get a $2,021 Free Bet with William Hill Sportsbook

Here are the steps you must complete in order to take advantage of this William Hill promotional offer.

Register with William Hill Sportsbook, which is simple to do. Bettors in states like Michigan, Colorado, Indiana and Virginia can make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. The $2,021 risk-free bet should then be available for the taking. Use the free bet on live sporting events, including either of the two Final Four matchups this Saturday.

Final 4 Odds at William Hill Sportsbook

Here are the odds for the NCAA Tournament Final 4 matchups at William Hill Sportsbook:

No. 2 Houston: +5.0 // O134.5 // +180

No. 1 Baylor: -5.0 // U134.5 // -220

No. 11 UCLA: +14.0 // O145.5 // +700

No. 1 Gonzaga: -14.0 // U145.5 // -1100

Notably, Gonzaga enters its Final Four matchup against UCLA as a wild 14-point favorite. This is just the second time since at least the 2005 season that a team has been a double-digit favorite in a national semifinal matchup. Previously, UNC was a 10-point favorite over Syracuse in the 2016 Final Four and went on to cover that contest easily.

Will UCLA be able to shock oddsmakers with its slow-pace and force just enough disruption to Gonzaga’s incredible offensive efficiency, or will the Bulldogs roll?

Bettors use the $2,021 free bet to wager on the spread, moneyline, total, or a number of prop bets for either one of the aforementioned games with this William Hill Final Four promo.