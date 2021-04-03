William Hill Sportsbook is offering a can’t-miss deal for new users who have yet to sign up ahead of today’s Final Four matchups between Houston-Baylor and UCLA-Gonzaga.
Those who sign up today at William Hill Sportsbook will be able to cash in on a risk-free $2,021 bet, making this offer one of the best Final Four promos across legal online sports betting markets.
- RISK-FREE $2,021 BET
WILLIAM HILL VIRGINIA
- RISK-FREE $2,021 BET
WILLIAM HILL COLORADO
- RISK-FREE $2,021 BET
WILLIAM HILL MICHIGAN
- RISK-FREE $2,021 BET
WILLIAM HILL INDIANA
- RISK-FREE $2,021 BET
WILLIAM HILL TENNESSEE
With such substantial value in play, this is a can’t-miss offer those located in states such as Michigan, Colorado, Indiana and Virginia who are looking to bet on either of today’s Final Four matchups.
Get a $2,021 Free Bet with William Hill Sportsbook for Final Four
This is a straightforward offer that provides new players in select states who sign up with William Hill a massive opportunity to win big on the NCAA Tournament. To get this deal, register with William Hill Sportsbook and make a first deposit initial deposit.
From there, you can cash in on a free $2,021 bet.
Some terms to note:
- This offer is solely available for new users. Pre-existing users will be ineligible for participation.
- You cannot combine this offer with any other new-user offer that William Hill Sportsbook may provide.
- This deal can currently be used for the upcoming Final Four matchups, set to take place this Saturday.
- Users must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed.
How to Get a $2,021 Free Bet with William Hill Sportsbook
Here are the steps you must complete in order to take advantage of this William Hill promotional offer.
- Register with William Hill Sportsbook, which is simple to do.
- Bettors in states like Michigan, Colorado, Indiana and Virginia can make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods.
- The $2,021 risk-free bet should then be available for the taking.
- Use the free bet on live sporting events, including either of the two Final Four matchups this Saturday.
Final 4 Odds at William Hill Sportsbook
Here are the odds for the NCAA Tournament Final 4 matchups at William Hill Sportsbook:
No. 2 Houston: +5.0 // O134.5 // +180
No. 1 Baylor: -5.0 // U134.5 // -220
No. 11 UCLA: +14.0 // O145.5 // +700
No. 1 Gonzaga: -14.0 // U145.5 // -1100
Notably, Gonzaga enters its Final Four matchup against UCLA as a wild 14-point favorite. This is just the second time since at least the 2005 season that a team has been a double-digit favorite in a national semifinal matchup. Previously, UNC was a 10-point favorite over Syracuse in the 2016 Final Four and went on to cover that contest easily.
Will UCLA be able to shock oddsmakers with its slow-pace and force just enough disruption to Gonzaga’s incredible offensive efficiency, or will the Bulldogs roll?
Bettors use the $2,021 free bet to wager on the spread, moneyline, total, or a number of prop bets for either one of the aforementioned games with this William Hill Final Four promo.
