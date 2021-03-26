The second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is upon us, and while plenty of brackets are now busted, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still ways to win, particularly with plenty of awesome March Madness betting promos and bonuses to be had ahead of the Sweet 16.

As the NCAA Tournament moves forward, the stakes only get higher. Accordingly, legal online sportsbooks are going all-in with a plethora of the best Sweet 16 promos that offer thousands of dollars in free bets and bonuses.

The Best Sweet 16 Betting Promos and Bonuses

Bettors in states where sports wagering is legal, states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and Illinois, among others, will have a chance to cash in on a variety of different bonus structures this weekend.

Whether its a massive risk-free bet at William Hill and BetMGM or a low-risk, high-upside payout at DraftKings, FanDuel, and PointsBet, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Initial financial commitment on these offers start as little as $5, so in many cases, a big buy-in is not required.

With all of that out of the way, let’s jump into the best NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: 100-1 Sweet 16 Odds

DraftKings kicks off the Sweet 16 action with an awesome 100-1 odds offer on any team to advance this weekend, regardless of its seed or current game odds.

Gonzaga, which enters its matchup with Creighton as a -1115 moneyline and double-digit point spread favorite, figures to be an extremely popular pick with this offer.

At normal market odds, backing Gonzaga on the moneyline would typically require a $1,115 wager to win $100. However, with this new offer, a bettor must wager just $1 to return the same payout. Obviously, this special presents tremendous value.

That being said, with the ability to bet $1 for a $100 win, bettors can grab any team they believe will advance, even if it’s a long shot underdog such as Oral Roberts.

Click here to get 100-1 odds on any team to win its Sweet 16 matchup with DraftKings Sportsbook.

William Hill: Sweet 16 Is Last Call For $2,021 Free Bet

Last month, William Hill Sportsbook revved up its promo offers in several states, including recently launched Michigan and Virginia, among a few others. Previously offering a bonus in the $300 to $500 range, William Hill upped that number by more than 4x, providing new players with the most aggressive free bet offer on the market.

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, William Hill extended this huge bonus through the month of March, but with the calendar turning to April in just a few days, time is running out to grab this massive free bet.

In short, this special is worth more than double the best offers with other apps. Of course, bettors are free to deposit and wager less than the full bonus amount. Either way, if you’re looking for a risk-free wager to swing for the fences with, William Hill has it.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, win $150 on Sweet 16

Periodically, FanDuel Sportsbook rolls out awesome odds bonuses for big events, and that’s exactly what the leading sports betting app is doing ahead of the Sweet 16.

With its latest offer, bettors can grab 30-1 (+3000) odds on any Sweet 16 game for a chance to win $150 with just a $5 wager. All games are eligible for this promotion over the weekend except for the Loyola-Chicago vs. Oregon State matchup.

Like DraftKings’ offer, FanDuel is giving new bettors the chance to cash in a solid payout while doing so with very minimal risk. This figures to be an extremely popular bonus this weekend.

Click here to get 30-1 odds and bet $5 to win $150 on any Sweet 16 game with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BetMGM: Get a $600 Risk-Free First Bet

BetMGM is keeping things simple with one of the best free-bet offers across several legal sports betting markets. Those who sign up with BetMGM this weekend can make a first deposit, select any game, and wager as much as $600 on it, totally free of risk.

While many other sites offer somewhere between $300 to $500 risk-free bets, BetMGM recently added another $100 of value onto its bonus.

Click here to get the BetMGM March Madness promo right here.

PointsBet No-Brainer: $150 Free For Sweet 16

PointsBet had a successful open to this year’s NCAA Tournament with its bet $20, get $150 special.

Players in states such as New Jersey, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Colorado, can wager $20 on any point spread or moneyline during Sweet 16 action.

If (when) one of the teams in that game scores at least one point, PointsBet will issue a $150 bonus.

Since NCAA Tournament games can’t end in a tie, at least one point must be scored, making this bet a guaranteed winner.

Best of all this, the bonus pays out regardless of whether or not your team wins or loses, and it comes in addition to any potential money won from the original $20 bet.

Click here to bet $20 and get $150 on any March Madness get with PointsBet.