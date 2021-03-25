William Hill has the largest risk-free bet of any online sportsbook for March Madness this weekend. If you are like most college basketball fans, your bracket is wrecked and you are looking for another way to enjoy the NCAA Tournament, and now you can do so without the risk.

New users who sign up with William Hill in states like Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia can grab a risk-free bet of $2,021 to use on this weekend’s Sweet 16 action.

This offer is available from now through the end of the month, and it offers an enormous bonus, easily eclipsing the deposit bonuses offered at other sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Online sports betting was recently legalized in states like Michigan and Virginia, and order to stand up to the fierce competition, William Hill rolled out this massive bet just prior to the Super Bowl.

There are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to this $2,021 risk-free bet. The Sweet 16 is the big event of the weekend, but there is also NBA, UFC, and NHL action to bet on as well.

William Hill Enormous March Madness $2,021 Risk-Free Bet

We can safely say that this is the biggest risk-free bet around. In honor of the calendar turning to 2021, William Hill is upping the ante on their risk-free bet to $2,021.

Remember, this offer runs through the end of March. When April arrives, this risk-free first bet will likely drop down to somewhere in the $500 range. There has never been a more opportune time to sign up.

This offer is a can’t-miss opportunity for players in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee, and Virginia. As mentioned earlier, Michigan and Virginia are two of the most recent states to legalize online sports betting, and in an effort to attract new players, William Hill is going all-in.

Beyond the bonus, the app offers a user-friendly interface with robust betting markets for both new and experienced bettors.

Signing Up With William Hill

There’s no need to jump through any hoops to get in on the action with William Hill. Signing up and grabbing this $2,021 risk-free bet can be done in a few simple steps. Here’s how you can get started:

Sign up by clicking on any of the available links on the page. Make a deposit via any of the available banking methods. You can be sure that your information is protected and secure. Place your first bet risk-free up to $2,021. It’s worth noting that your initial deposit must be the amount you want to wager on your risk-free first bet. If you want to take full advantage, deposit $2,021 into your account.

Sweet 16 Odds

If you are looking for a win on your initial risk-free bet, the Sweet 16 is a great place to look. Gonzaga (-1100), Arkansas (-700), Baylor (-320), and Loyola Chicago (-300) are all strong favorites to advance to the Elite Eight.

However, if March Madness isn’t your thing, there is no shortage of NBA, NHL, or UFC action. The NBA and NHL are in full swing as teams jockey for playoff positioning. Meanwhile, UFC 260 has a stacked card on Saturday night.

