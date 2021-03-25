BetMGM is upping its risk-free bet offer for new users with the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchups on deck.

Those who register at BetMGM will receive a stellar $600 risk-free first bet, which could then be use to wager on Sweet 16 matchups or any other sporting event going on this weekend.

This offer, which comes with some considerable upside, provides bettors with an opportunity to leave their busted brackets behind and take a shot at winning big without taking on additional risk.

Register with BetMGM and snag a $600 risk-free bet by clicking here.

BetMGM Sportsbook App States: PA, NJ, IN, CO, WV, TN, NV, MI, VA GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $600

RISK-FREE BET NOW!

BetMGM $600 Risk-Free Bet Details

What, exactly, makes this offer so strong?

Previously, BetMGM offered new users $500 in risk-free bets, but since March Madness is underway and the tournament is heating up, those who register will be able to grab an extra $100 to wager on live sporting events.

This will prove effective when the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final Four, and NCAA Tournament National Championship matchups occur.

So why is BetMGM doing this?

Because online sports gambling is increasing in popularity right now. Those who have phenomenal brackets may feel the need to take their skills to the betting world, while those with awful brackets could probably use a pick-me-up by scoring a big win.

Having said that, a number of sportsbooks are offering intriguing new-user deals, with BetMGM’s serving as one of the best.

Users must register and make an initial deposit of at least $10 into their sportsbook accounts before claiming the risk-free bet. You must be at least 21 years of age and located in any of the applicable states in which online sports betting is legally allowed in order to take advantage of this deal.

How to Get the BetMGM $600 Risk-Free Bet

You must complete the following steps to jump on this deal.

Register and create a BetMGM account, which is simple to do. Get started by clicking here. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods. The $600 risk-free bet should then be available for you to claim. Use the $600 in free bets to wager on real-live sporting events, such as any Sweet 16 matchup or general NCAA Tournament game.

Sweet 16 Odds at BetMGM

Here are the Sweet 16 odds at BetMGM.

Oregon State: +6.5 // O125.5 // +240

Loyola Chicago: -6.5 // U125.5 // -300

Villanova: +7.5 // O140.5 // +240

Baylor: -7.5 // U140.5 // -300

Oral Roberts: +11 // O159 // +425

Arkansas: -11 // U159 // -600

Syracuse: +6 // O140 // +220

Houston: -6 // U140 // -275

Creighton: +13 // O158 // +650

Gonzaga: -13 // U158 // -1100

Florida State: +2.5 // O143.5 // +120

Michigan: -2.5 // U143.5 // -145

UCLA: +6.5 // O145.5 // +200

Alabama: -6.5 // U145.5. // -250

Oregon: +2 // O139 // +115

USC: -2 // U139 // -140

Odds Boosts and Ways to Win

In short, there are a variety of other ways to win on NCAA Tournament action in addition to the new player bonus. Bettors can grab awesome daily odds boosts and parlays boosts in order maximize payouts.

With a full board of action available, bettors can elect to bet tournament games with short spreads like Michigan -3 against Florida State, or look to back a larger favorite such as Loyola Chicago, Baylor or top overall seed Gonzaga.

