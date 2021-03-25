The Yankees and Mets both possess a large market share for the American League and National League pennant betting splits.

Which teams will win the American and National League pennants en route to a World Series trip?

It’s impossible to predict the exact future, but DraftKings Sportsbook bettors are already putting their money down on a number of teams.

The Yankees are at the top of their league with 55% of the handle and 44% of the total bets.

This comes in spite of the fact they haven’t been able to get over the pennant hump in over a decade. The last time the Bombers reached the Fall Classic was in 2009 when they defeated the Angels in the ALCS before ousting the Phillies in six games.

Coming up right behind them are the Chicago White Sox with 31% of the handle and 36% of the bets. Thus, the Yanks and White Sox own a combined 86% and 80% of the handle and number of wagers.

The White Sox finished the shortened 2020 season with a record of 35-25 and placed second in the American League Central.

In the National League, the inferior New York team (sorry, but it’s true) is near the top.

The Mets are currently second in percentage of handle and third in percentage of bets with respective marks of 23% and 11%.

Of course, many are excited about this team after it landed shortstop Francisco Lindor. New York employs talent all across the lineup, including Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto, as well as 2019 All-Star Jeff McNeil.

Looking forward to seeing how the Mets pan out makes sense — this should be an intriguing team in 2021.

The Dodgers, after winning the 2020 World Series, are responsibile for 26% of the handle and 40% of the bets — many believe they’ll repeat.

The Padres, led by Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado, are also an interesting team in the National League and carry 20% and 17% of the NL pennant handle and bets. Expect them to make a ton of noise all season long.

With the April 1 Opening Day approaching, now’s a great time to do your research and place your bets on the AL and NL pennant winners.

