ESNY’s 2021 New York Jets Free Agency tracker will provide news on all of Gang Green’s signings and re-signings this offseason.

It’s that time of year again. On Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET, NFL teams can begin speaking to agents of prospective free-agent targets, and on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the new league year begins and those teams can thus begin signing free agents.

The New York Jets possess a whopping amount of cap space — nearly $70 million as of Monday morning. They can thus use that room to acquire a new edge rusher, offensive guard, and importantly, a new wide receiver or running back.

Joe Douglas and his front office will have a number of responsibilities over the next few weeks, and luckily, ESNY will provide updates on each of their signings and re-signings.

Players who will be signing

DT Sheldon Rankins

The Jets will be signing former Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a two-year contract worth up to $17 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Rankins was a first-round pick of the Saints in 2016.

The #Jets are making another add to their defense: DT Sheldon Rankins. The 12th overall pick in 2016 has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $17 million, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2021

TE Tyler Kroft

The Jets have agreed to a one-year deal with tight end Tyler Kroft. The 28-year-old caught 12 balls for 119 yards and three touchdowns (10 games) with Buffalo last season.

The Jets have signed former Bills TE Tyler Kroft, according to his agent. https://t.co/rsoeYH3Xlb — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 19, 2021

WR Keelan Cole

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets will acquire wideout Keelan Cole on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Cole previously spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Jaguars’ WR Keelan Cole to the Jets on a one-year, $5.5 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

Cole is primarily a slot receiver and caught 55 balls for 642 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Amid this move along with the agreement to acquire wideout Corey Davis, it’s unclear if the Jets will still look to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster. Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Jets have spoken with the free-agent receiver.

Interesting development in the WR market: The #Jets have been having conversations with #Steelers FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, sources say, a potential target in their offense. Despite having signed Corey Davis, NYJ may not be done adding playmakers. Smith-Schuster is one to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

iOL Dan Feeney

NFL insider Adam Caplan reports the Jets have agreed to a deal with interior offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

The 26-year-old spent time with the Chargers from 2017-20 after being selected in the 2017 draft’s third round out of Indiana.

#Jets agreed to contract terms with former #Chargers 3rd-round pick G/C Dan Feeney, source said. He started 57 games in his 4 seasons of play. Has started at LG, C. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 18, 2021

ST Ace/CB Justin Hardee

Per Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football, the Jets have agreed to terms with Justin Hardee.

Hardee is mainly a special teams ace, having hardly played defensive back for the Saints in the four seasons in which he was on the roster.

Justin Hardee has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jets, per source. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 16, 2021

DE Carl Lawson

The Jets have agreed to terms with the talented defensive end that is Carl Lawson, who’s expected to boost the team’s pass rush in 2021 and beyond. Lawson notched 5.5 sacks and 32 quarterback hits with the Bengals last season.

The deal is for $45 million across three years.

Source: The #Jets agree to terms with #Bengals pass-rusher Carl Lawson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

WR Corey Davis

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets have come to an agreement with wide receiver Corey Davis. It’s a three-year deal worth $37.5 million.

This is a great move by the Jets, who need a superb wideout on the roster to assist whoever starts at quarterback for them next season (whether it’s Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson, or somehow Deshaun Watson).

Former Titans’ WR Corey Davis reached agreement on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The #Jets guaranteed Davis’ base salaries in 2021 and 2022 fully. The third is not guaranteed. So it’s a two-year deal. They can cut him in 2023 with just ~$600k dead charge. https://t.co/r6lUyGDhz1 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2021

LB Jarrad Davis

The Jets have agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with linebacker Jarrad Davis. The 26-year-old originally went in the first round of the 2017 draft but recorded just 46 combined tackles and .5 sacks for Detroit last year.

Former #Lions first-round pick LB Jarrad Davis has found a home: Source says he’s signing with the #Jets on a 1-year deal for $7M. Nicely done. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Players who will be re-signing

RB Josh Adams

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports Josh Adams is returning to the Jets on a one-year deal. Adams played in just eight games with New York last year.

Running back Josh Adams is returning to the #Jets on a one-year deal, according to sources. Was an RFA the team chose not to tender. Ideal scheme fit in Mike LaFleur’s offense. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2021

WR Jeff Smith

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are returning wideout Jeff Smith, who’s an exclusive rights free agent.

The #Jets are bringing back WR Jeff Smith (exclusive rights free agent), per source. Fun fact on Smith: He was the fastest player on the team last season. Hit a max speed of 21.93 mph, per @NextGenStats — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 17, 2021

Smith racked up 167 yards on 17 receptions in 12 games last year.

WR Vyncint Smith

The Jets re-signed receiver Vyncint Smith to a one-year deal. Smith caught just one ball for 13 yards in seven games last year.

Players leaving

LB Frankie Luvu

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is leaving the Jets for a new contract with the Carolina Panthers. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported the news Tuesday.

Former Jets LB Frankie Luvu is signing with the #Panthers, source confirms (as @josephperson said). Luvu spent three years with the #Jets. A non-tendered RFA. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 23, 2021

EDGE Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins is leaving the Jets to sign a two-year, $6 million deal with the Houston Texans. Jenkins led Gang Green in sacks in both 2018 (7.0) and 2019 (8.0).

The #Texans are signing former #Jets pass-rusher Jordan Jenkins to a 2-year deal worth $6M with a chance to make $8M, source said, some added help on the edge. The ex-third round pick has had 10 sacks the last two seasons. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

WR Breshad Perriman

Adam Schefter reports wide receiver Breshad Perriman, who spent one season with the Jets, will sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Why is this so cool?

Breshad’s father, Brett, played for the Lions from 1991-96.

Like father like son: former Jets’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. Perriman now will play for the same team that his dad Brett starred for. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

OLB Tarell Basham

Outside linebacker Tarell Basham is signing a two-year deal with the Cowboys. Basham played in all 16 games with the Jets last year while starting in nine.

#Cowboys are signing former #Colts third-round pass-rusher Tarell Basham to a 2-year deal, per his agent @AR_Henderson. Spent the last couple years with the #Jets and racked up 5.5 sacks. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2021

The 27-year-old recorded 36 combined tackles with 3.5 sacks in 2020.

OL Pat Elflein — Carolina Panthers

Pat Elflein has reached an agreement with the Panthers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Elflein’s contract is for three years and worth $13.5 million ($6 million guaranteed).

Elflein played and started in six games for New York last year.

Former Jets' OL Pat Elflein reached agreement on a three-year, $13.5 million deal including $6 million fully guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers, per source. Elflein's agent, @FeinsodJonathan, confirmed his player intends to sign with Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

DL Henry Anderson

It’s already been known the Jets released Henry Anderson — it occurred earlier this month. Nonetheless, he won’t be departing the AFC East.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have agreed with Anderson on a two-year deal.

The #Patriots snuck one more deal in under the radar, as they have agreed to terms with former #Jets DL Henry Anderson on a 2-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Marcus Maye Franchise Tag News

On Saturday, it was reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo that safety Marcus Maye would be accepting his $10.6 million franchise tag. The Jets tagged him earlier this offseason.

Both Maye and the organization have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal.

#Jets S Marcus Maye has accepted his franchise tag, agent @ErikBurkhardt says. He’s in the fold for $10.612 million. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2021