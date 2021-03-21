Oklahoma State is one of the most dangerous teams in the NCAA Tournament and William Hill Sportsbook has an insane odds boost on the Cowboys.

New and existing users on William Hill Sportsbook can grab Oklahoma State at +100 odds (boosted from -250) to win against Oregon State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is incredible March Madness action to get in on. William Hill Sportsbook is offering insane risk-free bets for new users who sign up in select states. New users can use that risk-free bet on any NCAA Tournament game before grabbing these boosted odds on Oklahoma State.

Click here to get a $2,021 risk-free bet with William Hill in Virginia, here in Tennessee and here in Michigan. Check out the state list above to get all of the best state-by-state offers.

Getting Started With William Hill Sportsbook

Remember, this Oklahoma State super boost is available to all users on William Hill Sportsbook. However, if you are new to playing, follow these exact steps to create an account:

Register with William Hill Sportsbook by using the links on this page. Make an initial deposit via any of the available banking methods. Use your $2,021 risk-free bet on any available market. Bet $50 on Oklahoma State boosted odds (from -250 to +100).

High Value On Oklahoma State

It’s difficult to overstate the value bettors are getting on Oklahoma State with these boosted odds. For reference, users at other sportsbooks where Oklahoma State is at -250 will need to bet $125 to win $50 on the Cowboys.

It’s worth noting that the maximum bet on this super boost is $50. But that just means bettors on William Hill Sportsbook can simply bet $50 to win $50 on Oklahoma State. You won’t find value on the Cowboys like that anywhere else.

Oklahoma State is led by the Big 12 Player of the Year who was also a unanimous All-American and the likely No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft — Cade Cunningham. The dominant point guard is improving with every single game. Oregon State is going to have their hands full trying to slow down Cunningham.

But Cunningham is hardly doing it all by himself. Avery Anderson III, the Cowboys’ only other double-digit scorer, dropped 21 points in the opening round win over Liberty. Oklahoma State still has a tough road to the Final Four, but they have enough talent to make some noise in this NCAA Tournament.

William Hill Sportsbook’s $2,021 Risk-Free Bet

Users in five different states can grab a ridiculous $2,021 risk-free bet. Most sportsbooks will offer risk-free bets from $250 to $1,000. William Hill’s offer is more than double most of their competitors. For users in Virginia, Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, and Tennessee, this is an offer you can’t pass up.

Make sure you are using your risk-free bet on any available market before you bet on the Oklahoma State super boost. This odds boost will be up until tip-off time.

Between this $2,021 risk-free bet and this March Madness super boost, bettors have the chance to win big on with William Hill Sportsbook.

Click here to get a $2,021 risk-free bet with William Hill in Virginia, here in Tennessee and here in Michigan. Check out the state list above to get all of the best state-by-state offers.