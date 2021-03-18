With the arrival of March Madness, big money will be wagered leading up to and throughout the NCAA Tournament. With this in mind, the top online sportsbook operators are getting aggressive in an effort to pick up new players and become the go-to app for college basketball betting over the next few weeks.

With such substantial wagering action anticipated, there’s thousands of dollars in bonus money available to bettors. Here is a complete guide to the absolute best March Madness betting promos from the top sportsbooks for the NCAA Tournament.

The Best March Madness Betting Promos and Bonuses

There will be something for everybody throughout the weekend at the top legal online sportsbooks in states such Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois (among several others).

Bettors who are looking for massive payouts and huge bonus money can take advantage of risk free bets worth thousands of dollars, while those looking for less of an upfront commitment can deposit as little as $5 to net a $250+ return.

March Madness presents one of the best times of the year for betting promos and bonuses, so let’s run through the top offers.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $4, Win $256

We love this special from DraftKings Sportsbook. New players can sign up, deposit just $5, and wager $4 to win $256 at ridiculous 64-1 odds.

The offer is straightforward. Those who sign up before or during the opening two rounds of NCAA Tournament action can select any lower-seeded team No. 9 seed, No. 12 seed, etc.) to knock off a higher-seeded team. The promo will be available throughout the First Four, Round of 64 and Round of 32 action.

In our opinion, this is probably the most balanced offer in that it requires very little upfront commitment but still packs the punch of a big payout.

Click here to get 64-1 March Madness odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Spread the Love and $1,000 Free

There are almost no guarantees during the NCAA Tournament — except at FanDuel Sportsbook where bettors can grab a $1,000 risk-free first bet and back the Michigan State Spartans to cover as more than a 115-point underdog against the UCLA Bruins.

With its popular Spread the Love promo, FanDuel users come together to drive up the line of select games to ridiculous levels. This time around, bettors are hammering the Spartans to cover, moving the line by more than 115 points (as of Thursday morning) in the process.

Ultimately, not only can bettors go big with a risk-free bet of up to $1,000, they can also guarantee themselves a win on a real cash wager of up to $50 at -110 odds. It’s the biggest no-brainer of the weekend.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet and unbeatable odds on the Michigan State Spartans.

William Hill Sportsbook: $2,021 Risk-Free and a No-Brainer

William Hill is a popular sportsbook brand that has really upped its promo game in recent months.

Throughout the tournament, bettors in several states where William Hill is live can cash in on a risk-free of up to $2,021. This is the biggest and best risk-free bet value across legal sports betting markets, so if you’re willing to make a deposit of over $2,000, this is the way to extract the most free bet value.

It’s also worth noting bettors can also take advantage of the risk-free offer at a lesser amount. Either way, they can also grab No. 1 seed Illinois to knock off No. 16 seed Drexel at +100 odds on bets of up to $25.

To recap, not only does William Hill provide a massive bet offer, it also has a likely can’t-miss winner to sweeten the deal.

Be sure to use the individual state links above to lock into these deals.

PointsBet: Bet $20, Get $150 Guaranteed

Guaranteed money is always a good thing and PointsBet is giving it away during the opening rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

The setup of this one is quite simple. Those who sign up with PointsBet and make a $20 moneyline or point spread wager on any first or second round game during March Madness will get $150 when a team in that game scores. It doesn’t even matter if it’s your team. One point will cash the bet, and because NCAA Tournament games can’t end in a tie, this one is guaranteed to hit.

That $150 will go right to your bankroll to help fuel the remainder of your betting weekend.

Click here to bet $20 and get $150 on any March Madness get with PointsBet.

BetMGM: Bet $10, Get $160 Free For First Round

One of the best parts about March Madness is the sheer volume of games that run throughout the opening weekend.

BetMGM knows this, and that’s why its new user promo is spread across every single game played on either Friday or Saturday.

New players who sign up and make a single $10+ wager on any game played Friday or Saturday will receive a $10 bonus on each game played that day. With 16 games on the board both days, bettors stand to receive $160 total, providing the ability to be all-in on all of the action.

Click here to get the BetMGM March Madness promo right here.