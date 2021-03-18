new york giants free agent tracker
ESNY’s 2021 New York Giants free agency tracker will provide you with news on each of Big Blue’s signings and re-signings.

The free agency period is here. On Monday, the legal tampering period began at 12:00 p.m. ET — when teams could start talking to agents and agree to contracts. However, on Wednesday, the new league year officially commences at 4:00 p.m. ET — that’s when teams can actually sign new players to deals.

While the New York Giants possess a number of players they must attempt to re-sign (most notably Leonard Williams), there are other guys they should look to acquire in order to fill a multitude of roles, such as a new No. 1 receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones.

Luckily, ESNY has you covered with all of Big Blue’s free agency moves for the 2021 offseason.

Who has New York signed? Who has New York re-signed? Who is leaving the team?

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Players signing

LB Reggie Ragland

The Giants will sign linebacker Reggie Ragland to a one-year contract, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Ragland most recently spent time with the Lions in 2020, when he racked up 52 combined tackles in 16 games (six starts).

TE Kyle Rudolph

The Giants have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million with veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Rudolph spent the last 10 seasons with the Vikings. It’s unclear the type of role he’ll possess with Big Blue, considering the coaching staff seemingly wants to make Evan Engram one of the offensive unit’s top weapons.

QB Mike Glennon

The Giants will be signing veteran journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon to be Daniel Jones’ backup.

Glennon has spent time with the Buccaneers, Bears, Cardinals, Raiders, and most recently, the Jaguars. He appeared in five games for Jacksonville last year (all starts) and completed 62% of his throws for 1,072 yards, seven touchdowns, five picks, and an 80.1 passer rating.

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Ifeadi Odenigbo, who most recently spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, is headed to the Giants on a one-year, $2.5 million deal (per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

Odenigbo racked up 35 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 15 quarterback hits last season (15 games, all starts) and 23 combined tackles, 7.0 sacks, and 13 quarterback hits the year prior (16 games, zero starts).

FB Cullen Gillaspia 

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports the Giants have signed fullback Cullen Gillaspia, who previously spent time with the Texans. Gillaspia played in seven games for Houston last season and appeared in all 16 the year prior.

He was originally a 2019 seventh-round draft pick out of Texas A&M.

WR John Ross

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver John Ross. The contract will be worth $2.5 million ($1 million guaranteed).

He hasn’t made his mark in the NFL just yet and only played 11 total games for the Bengals over the last two seasons.

RB Devontae Booker

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports running back Devontae Booker will be headed to the Giants on a two-year, $6 million contract. Booker played in all 16 games for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season.

 

Players re-signing

DL Leonard Williams

Yes, Giants fans, you can rejoice. Leonard Williams will be returning to Big Blue on a three-year deal worth $63 million ($45 million guaranteed). This makes Williams the second-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league in terms of average annual salary ($21 million).

Williams’ cap hit for the 2021 season will now be around $11 million instead of $19.4 million (what his franchise tag price was set to be), per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Williams is additionally dropping the grievance that he filed last year. In 2020, the Giants placed the defensive tackle tag ($16.1 million) on Williams but he argued he should’ve received the defensive end tag ($17.8 million).

DT Austin Johnson

Per Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Giants are re-signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who played for Big Blue last season on a cheap one-year deal. He was mainly a depth piece and racked up just 18 combined tackles and one sack.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports Johnson’s contract is worth $3 million across one season.

WR C.J. Board

The Giants have re-signed reserve wideout C.J. Board. He’ll carry an $850,000 cap hit in 2021 before becoming a restricted free agent.

Board appeared in 14 games last year and caught 11 balls for 101 yards.

LS Casey Kreiter

The Giants have re-signed Casey Kreiter, who spent his first year with the team last season following the retirement of longtime Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie. He was a huge part of placekicker Graham Gano’s monster season.

OT Nate Solder

The Giants have restructured the contract of offensive tackle Nate Solder, who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns. Solder’s original contract (signed in 2018) was worth $62 million across four years. This restructure, however, brings his 2021 salary down to $4 million from $10 million ($6 million in cap space saved).

Cutting Solder would’ve additionally saved the same amount ($16.5 million cap hit, $10.5 million deap cap charge in 2021).

 

Players leaving

LB David Mayo

Earlier this month, the Giants decided to make David Mayo a cap casualty, which saved the organization $2.3 million in cap space. However, the linebacker is staying within the division.

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday they’ve signed Mayo to a new contract.

Mayo started 13 games for the Giants in 2019 but didn’t find a concrete role in Patrick Graham’s defense last season.

DL Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson will no longer be a Giant starting in 2021. Per Ian Rapoport, the talented defensive lineman is headed to Minnesota on a two-year deal worth $22 million ($20 million guaranteed).

OG Kevin Zeitler

Prior to the “legal tampering” period, the Giants cut offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. The veteran played two seasons with Big Blue and was New York’s top offensive lineman. The Giants saved $12 million in cap space by releasing him.

Zeitler has since agreed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

