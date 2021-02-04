William Hill Michigan is coming through with a massive new-user promo just in time for Super Bowl 55. Normally, they offer new users a $500 risk-free bet upon registration, but they are upping the ante in honor of 2021. Best of all, they’re doing it in time for the biggest game of them all.

New users who sign up with William Hill Michigan can grab a $2021 risk-free bet upon sign up to use on Super Bowl 55 this weekend. This risk-free promo is available from now through February 28th to users in Michigan, as well as states like Virginia, and Colorado.

This is perfect timing for Michigan online sports bettors. Super Bowl 55 is right around the corner and it’s sure to be a classic. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the best quarterback of the last 20 years going up against the likely best quarterback of the next 20 years.

This is appointment television and it can be even better with a completely risk-free $2,021 bet on either side.

Sign up with William Hill Michigan by clicking here and grab your $2021 risk-free bet for Super Bowl 55.

How To Grab This $2,021 Risk-Free Bet at William Hill Michigan

Signing up with William Hill Michigan can be done in minutes.

That means if you are reading this right before Super Bowl kickoff, you still have time to grab this $2,021 risk-free bet to use on the Bucs or Chiefs. Still, if you miss out on the Super Bowl, this promo runs through the end of February.

Here are the exact steps you need to take to get in on this offer:

Register with William Hill Michigan by clicking right here. Make a first-time deposit via any of their secure and convenient methods. Choose your market for your $2,021 risk-free bet.

It really is that simple. This new promo is more than four times as much as the old offer from William Hill Michigan. If you wait until after February, you won’t be able to get this insane deal, so jump in now.

William Hill Michigan’s Super Bowl 55 Odds

Here are the current Super Bowl 55 odds on William Hill Michigan:

Kansas City Chiefs -3 (-120) // -160 // O 56 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 (+100) // +145 // U 56 (-110)

The Chiefs have maintained their position as a three-point favorite since the lines on Super Bowl 55 came out. There have been some slight fluctuations up to 3.5, but for the most part, Kansas City is steady at -3.

But betting on the spread, moneyline, or total is just one way you can use your $2,021 risk-free bet.

The Super Bowl is the biggest night of the year for sports betting, but it’s also the best day for novelty props and player props.

Here are a few of our favorite prop markets that you can find on William Hill Michigan:

Coin toss (heads/tails, winning team, call correctly, etc.)

Passing, rushing, receiving yards

Player to score a touchdown (first/last/anytime)

Mahomes vs. Brady props

